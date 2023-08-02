New East India Companies - Corporate Farming & Minerals Extraction

R2D2
Renowned and Independent Economist Kaiser Bengali's most informative program. Pakistan going into control of new East India companies who in partnership with the army will decide who runs the country. It is a wake up call.
Neither Capitalism nor Socialism will solve the country's problems. Only Islamic Economic System can only solve the problems as it is the middle path between these two extremes. Islamic economic system will create a pro-poor country just like the Scandinavian countries.
