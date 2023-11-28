F-22Raptor
The Defense Department is reaching for a next-generation microelectronics advancement that promises order-of-magnitude improvements for radar, communications and electronic warfare systems by using diamonds to reduce heat in transistors, awarding Raytheon an applied research contract to demonstrate the efficacy of such novel cooling technology. On Nov. 16, Raytheon announced the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency had awarded the radar maker a four-year, $15 million contract “to increase the electronic capability of radio frequency with high-power-density gallium nitride transistors. “Our engineers...
New atomic-scale cooling technology could unleash more powerful radar, radios, EW systems | InsideDefense.com
insidedefense.com