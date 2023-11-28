What's new

New atomic-scale cooling technology could unleash more powerful radar, radios, EW systems

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Jun 19, 2014
The Defense Department is reaching for a next-generation microelectronics advancement that promises order-of-magnitude improvements for radar, communications and electronic warfare systems by using diamonds to reduce heat in transistors, awarding Raytheon an applied research contract to demonstrate the efficacy of such novel cooling technology. On Nov. 16, Raytheon announced the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency had awarded the radar maker a four-year, $15 million contract “to increase the electronic capability of radio frequency with high-power-density gallium nitride transistors. “Our engineers...

what a silly propaganda from indian troll pretending to be american lol

there is no atomic scale cooling tech .. using the term 'atomic' as it is SUPADUPA AWESOME TECH to fool the ignorant ppl

this news are written by indian copy paste masters from inside defense which is chock full of redditor and kids pretending to be MIC insiders
 
buntalanlucu said:
what a silly propaganda from indian troll pretending to be american lol

there is no atomic scale cooling tech .. using the term 'atomic' as it is SUPADUPA AWESOME TECH to fool the ignorant ppl

this news are written by indian copy paste masters from inside defense which is chock full of redditor and kids pretending to be MIC insiders
Lol why you think he is false flag Indian
 

