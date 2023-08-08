What's new

Neutral backed imported Taklu govt want to delay Elections till March 2024

general-election-in-pakistan-can-be-delayed-until-march-2024-due-to-new-census-1691469222-8544.jpg


ISLAMABAD – General elections in Pakistan which are slated to take place later this year can be delayed until Spring 2024, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said as the government decided to hold elections under the new census.

Speaking in a prime-time show on a private news channel, the security czar said the delimitation of constituencies will take months and polls will be held in late February or in early March 2024.

Calling fresh delimitation a constitutional obligation for general elections, Sanaullah said two general elections cannot be held on the basis of one census. He further mentioned that several political parties expressed concerns over the results of the 2023 census.

Minister further mentioned that no name has been finalised for the interim prime minister.

The ruling alliance decided to dissolve National Assembly on August 9, allowing the electoral authority to delay polls.

Not surprising Adil Raja mentioned this while back, care taker government is in for a long haul even by March/April it's a big if elections are held by then.
 
This is what Asim Whisky wants, they want more time to get rid of IK.

Asim Whisky is waging a personal vendetta against IK and he is using all state
powers against him and the party.
 

