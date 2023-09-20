Black_cats
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 31, 2010
- Messages
- 9,891
- Reaction score
- -5
Nepal could be a source of clean energy for Bangladesh: FBCCI
- Sep 19, 2023
- 6 views
United News of Bangladesh
DHAKA, Sept. 19 -- FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam on Tuesday said that Nepal could be a good source of clean energy for Bangladesh.
He said this at a discussion meeting with the members of the delegation from Nepal held at FBCCI Icon Tower in the capital.
The Nepalese delegation was led by the Director General (Joint Secretary) of the Department of Industry of the government of Nepal Baburam Gautam.
Nepalese Embassy organises event to promote tech cooperation
Mahbubul Alam said that the energy sector is one of the most attractive areas for cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is facing a growing demand for power and energy to meet its Vision 2041 to become a developed Smart Bangladesh.
"Importing power from Nepal, especially clean energy, will help Bangladesh to meet the world trade compliances to shift to renewable energy use," he added.
FBCCI President recalled the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and Nepal to import 500 MW of electricity from Nepal.
Mahbub said, Bangladesh and Nepal have close cultural and economic ties and collaborate closely as both are the founding members of (SAARC) and active members of BIMSTEC.
World Bank's cooperation sought to build power transmission lines from Nepal to Bangladesh
The FBCCI leaders highlighted the revolution and potentials of the RMG sector, pharmaceuticals products, leather goods, plastic, frozen seafood, ceramics, jute products and home appliances, ICT sector, and less import cost than the neighboring countries.
The FBCCI president called on Nepal to take advantage of the exclusive trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
In response the head of Nepal delegation Baburam Gautam said the Bangladesh-Nepal partnership speeds mutual respect between the countries. Export items including RMG have high demand in the Nepalese market.
A PowerPoint presentation was presented on behalf of the Nepalese delegation where Tourism, Transport, Infrastructure, ICT, Mines Minerals and Natural resources, Agriculture, and Hydroelectricity were highlighted as the potential sectors of Nepal.
PM Hasina offers Nepal use of Payra port during meeting with Nepalese counterpart in Rome
Highlighting key opportunities, the delegation urged Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in these sectors.
FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md. Munir Hossain, Directors, Secretary General Md. Alamgir, and Head of International Wing Ambassador Mosud Mannan among others, were present at the meeting.
Energy sector holds huge cooperation potential between Nepal and Bangladesh: Nepalese envoy tells Cosmos Dialogue Published by HT Digital Content Services with permission from United News of Bangladesh. For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com
Nepal could be a source of clean energy for Bangladesh: FBCCI
DHAKA, Sept. 19 -- FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam on Tuesday said that Nepal could be a good source of clean energy for Bangladesh. He said this at a discussion meeting with the members of the delegation from Nepal held at FBCCI Icon Tower in the capital. The Nepalese delegation was led by the...
energycentral.com