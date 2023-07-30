Nearly 10,000 women have gone missing in Jammu Kashmir since 2019​

July 28, 2023 by News DeskNearly ten thousand women have gone missing from Jammu Kashmir since 2019, Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra told Rajya Sabha.The Indian Parliament was informed that 9765 women the categories above and below 18 have gone missing from their homes in Jammu Kashmir since 2019.This information was revealed by Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.The figures from the report state from 2019 to 2021 are disturbing for Jammu Kashmir. In these three years, there were 1148 cases of missing girls below the age of 18 and 8,617 women aged above 18 women have gone missing.As per reports, there is no trace of these women so far.Figures accessed byshow an upward spike in the missing reports of women in the region since 2019.In 2019, 355 women under the age of 18 have gone missing and 2738 women above the age of 18 are missing. In the following year, 350 and 2701 women have gone missing in the categories below and above 18 respectively. 3178 women have gone missing from Jammu Kashmir in the year 2021 who were a8 year old or above, while 443 women below 18 years old had gone missing.Jammu Kashmir is second on the UT list. Delhi tops the list of the cases of women going missing. Between 2019 and 2021, 22, 919 girls below 18 years of age and 61, 050 below the age of 18 have gone missing in Delhi.In 2021, Maharashtra tops the list in India. The state has reported 56,498 cases of missing women who are above 18 of age.In Jammu Kashmir, various measures have been adopted for women related issues, which included assistance to investigating staff in arrests, searches and interrogation of women offenders and suspects.In April 2016, four women Police Stations, one each in the Districts of Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri and Udhampur were also created, and 208 posts were sanctioned (52 for each Women Police Station-1 Inspr, 1 SI, 2 ASI,6 HCs, 34 Cts and 8 Followers).The strength of women police in the state has increased manifold and some of women officers of the state have been directly recruited to the DySP rank through State civil services examination.