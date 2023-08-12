Nazification of India: A Vindication of Two-nation Theory This article examines the rising influence of Hindutva ideology, its striking similarities to Nazification, and its implications based on the report titled Nazification of India by a U.S.-based human rights group “Justice for All”. The boundaries of Pakistan and India surfaced on the map of...

The boundaries of Pakistan and India surfaced on the map of the world in 1947. This was accomplished on the basis of the Two-nation Theory. This theory held that there were two nations, Hindus and Muslims living in the sub-continent. Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was the first advocate of the Two-nation Theory in the modern era. He believed that India was a continent and not a country, and that among the vast population of different races and different creeds, Hindus and Muslims were the two major nations on the basis of nationality, religion, way of life, customs, traditions, culture and historical conditions.The politicization of the Muslim community developed as an effect of three developments. i.e., (i) Various efforts towards Islamic reform and revival during the late 19th and early 20th centuries; (ii) The impact of Hindu-based nationalism; and (iii) The democratization of the government of British India.The main reason behind the demand for Pakistan was the maintenance of a separate identity of the Muslim nationhood. Incidents like the Urdu-Hindi controversy (1867), the partition of Bengal (1905), and Hindu revivalism, set the two nations, the Hindus and the Muslims, further apart. The idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Northern India as proposed by Allama Iqbal in his famous Allahabad Address showed that the creation of two separate states for the Muslims and Hindus was the only solution. The idea was reiterated during the Sindh provincial meeting of the League, and finally adopted as the official League position in the Lahore Declaration of March 23, 1940. Thus these historical, cultural, religious and social differences between the two nations accelerated the pace of political developments, finally leading to the division of British India.A British lawyer named Cyril Radcliffe, who had never set foot in Asia, was called upon to draw up the borders between the two countries. Arriving in India just days before the partition, Radcliffe drew up a quick plan that was kept secret for the fear that the British would be blamed for the violence that would surely ensue. The weeks and months leading up to and following the partition saw unprecedented levels of rioting, violence, loss of property, rape, abduction and murder. The violence was worse in the two halves of Punjab, as Hindus headed in one direction and Muslims in another, with Sikhs and other minorities caught in the middle.Some of the worst atrocities took place in the Punjab. Despite the efforts of the 55,000-strong Punjab Boundary Force, over 200,000 people were murdered. Ten million became refugees in what was the largest population movement in history. Muslims travelled to Pakistan; Sikhs and Hindus to India. Up to a million of these refugees were killed in a series of horrific massacres in the border regions. India and Pakistan’s independence at midnight on August 14-15, 1947 was a key moment in the history of the British Empire. India had been its cornerstone and many colonies had been secured in order to protect the trade routes to it. What's more, the British withdrawal was clearly seen as a precedent by other parts of the Empire. This hastened their own calls for independence. Almost immediately after independence, tensions between India and Pakistan began to boil over.Coming back to the present, as Modi's influence grows within India, the country's global standing appears to be diminishing. The rise of Hindutva, a Hindu-centric political and cultural ideology, has gained prominence in India's political landscape. The increasing influence of Hindutva-aligned parties, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has raised concerns about the potential erosion of democratic values and the concentration of power in the hands of a single ideology. This consolidation of power resembles the authoritarian tendencies observed during the Nazi regime in Germany.In 2021, India was downgraded to "partially free" by Freedom House. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index categorized the world's largest democracy as a "Flawed Democracy." Additionally, India's media freedom ranking declined significantly, as per the 2022 Reporters Without Borders, placing it at 150th out of 180 countries.In a report titled "Nazification of India" by Justice for All, it is asserted that the BJP-RSS is promoting the ideology of Hindu supremacy known as "Hindutva." Drawing inspiration from Nazi ideologies, Hindutva is believed to be leading to the Nazification of India. Indian Christians and Dalits are also victims of this trend, but the primary focus of this report is on Indian Muslims, who appear to be the main target.As Modi's political fortunes rise, India's international reputation faces challenges, with assessments from various global indices and organizations indicating declining trends in media freedom and democratic practices. The report by Justice for All highlights the concerning influence of Hindutva ideology and its potential impact on the country's social and religious dynamics, particularly for Indian Muslims.In today's India, Adolf Hitler, a universally recognized symbol of unfettered hatred, is being glorified, and his hateful ideology is shamelessly promoted. Surprisingly, there are businesses named after Hitler in the country. Moreover, school textbooks praise Hitler for his achievements while conveniently ignoring his genocidal actions against Jews and other minorities.The glorification of Hitler goes beyond mere symbolism; it has become a profitable venture. The Indian edition of Hitler's book,has become a best-seller since its publication. Additionally, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz notes thathas even entered the mainstream as a "must-read" management strategy book for business school students in India. This notorious polemic continues togenerate significant revenue for publishers, perpetuating the problematic trend of glorifying Hitler's ideology in the country.According tovarious products like coffee mugs, posters featuring Swastika and Hitler, laptop casings resembling the Stahlhelm worn by Hitler's troops, T-shirts, cardigans, coasters, spikebusters, extension cords, locks, iPhone covers, jewelry boxes, and lamp stands are being sold on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, all with the association of Hitler's name.This phenomenon reflects how Indian consumer culture and educational programming is contributing to the glorification of Hitler. By normalizing his image and promoting products linked to him, the country's citizens would be influenced to view Hitler and his ideologies more favorably.India's segregation into ghettos follows a pattern that aligns with the majoritarianism of the BJP-RSS regime. Muslims often face obstacles in obtaining rental properties in upscale city areas. Disturbingly, some rental ads explicitly discourage Muslim applicants. The discriminatory practices extend to property sales, where Muslims are denied access based on various pretexts, and some developers outright refuse to sell to them. In Gujarat, there are even laws reinforcing this bias.Tragically, instances of pogroms targeting Muslims lead to the loss of their homes, forcing them to seek refuge in safer neighborhoods where other marginalized Muslim communities reside. This ongoing process has resulted in the slow establishment of Muslim enclaves within cities. As the BJP-RSS regime pursues its path towards the Hinduization of India, these Muslim enclaves become vulnerable spaces, surrounded and dependent on the majority Hindu population, making them easier targets for discrimination and hostility.Both the Nazis' destruction of synagogues in Germany and the targeting of Muslim mosques in India by the RSS bear similarities in their intent to erase the presence of religious minorities. Before Kristallnacht, the Nazis ordered the demolition of synagogues in various German cities, while anti-Jewish vandalism became widespread in other areas. Similarly, in India, the RSS has been involved in demolishing mosques as part of their ideological agenda, seeking to marginalize and erase the presence of the Muslim community. Both actions represent attempts to eliminate physical reminders of religious diversity and assert dominance of a particular ideology.On December 6th, 1992, a significant group affiliated with the RSS, known as Vishva Hindu Parishad, and led by prominent BJP leaders, demolished the 16th-century Babri mosque. Their actions were based on an unproven claim that the mosque stood on the birthplace of the mythological Hindu God Rama. Subsequently, widespread attacks on Muslims erupted throughout India, leading to the tragic death of at least 2,000 people, with the majority being Muslims.Shockingly, nearly three decades after the incident, a special court acquitted all 32 individuals accused of the illegal demolition of the historic mosque. Furthermore, despite the court's ruling that the destruction was illegal, the land was allocated to the very people who were responsible for the mosque's destruction, on the basis of their strong belief in its connection to Rama's birthplace.This development highlights concerns about a compromised judiciary under the BJP-RSS regime, where Hindutva ideology appears to take precedence over principles of justice and international norms. The incident serves as another manifestation of the challenges posed by extremist ideologies influencing decisions that impact the nation's social fabric and democratic values.Besides that, schools throughout India disseminate distorted information about Hitler's "achievements." In 2004, when Narendra Modi served as Chief Minister of Gujarat, school textbooks published by the Gujarat State Board portrayed Hitler as a hero and glorified fascism. The tenth-grade social studies textbook featured chapters titled "Hitler, the Supremo" and "Internal Achievements of Nazism." The section on the "Ideology of Nazism" praised Hitler for lending "dignity and prestige" to the German government and advocated his policy of opposing Jewish people while advocating the supremacy of the German race. This propagation of such information presents a concerning view of history, glossing over the atrocities committed during the Nazi regime and endorsing ideologies that have caused immense harm and suffering.The textbooks in India have undergone methodological changes to portray Indian Muslims in a negative light, promoting the ideology of the BJP-RSS regime. The new textbooks highlight ancient mythological and medieval Hindu rulers in a glorifying manner, while demonizing historical Mughals. Additionally, the textbooks elevate the current BJP prime minister, Narendra Modi, in a favorable manner.One concerning example is an excerpt from the grade 6 textbook that targets non-vegetarians, often seen as a stand-in for Muslims. The passage unfairly stereotypes this group, making sweeping negative generalizations. The passage portrays non-vegetarians as people who are dishonest, untruthful, violent, and prone to committing sex crimes, perpetuating harmful biases and prejudices.In 1922, the National Socialists formed the Hitlerjugend or Hitler Youth, a youth branch aimed at training and recruiting young Germans for the Nazi regime. The organization's outreach and indoctrination strategies wereremarkably effective, as evidenced by its rapid growth from 100,000 to over 2 million members by the end of 1933.As the Nazi party's influence expanded, the Hitler Youth played a crucial role in providing soldiers for the warfront. The indoctrination techniques employed ensured that the youngsters followed orders without question and participated readily in paramilitary exercises.Similarly, the BJP-RSS regime in India is committed to indoctrinating children with supremacist ideologies, adhering to the belief of "catching them young." The Bajrang Dal, labeled as a militant religious organization by the CIA in 2018, was reported byto sell firearms and ammunition to its members on Facebook. Moreover, the RSS itself operates as a paramilitary organization, conducting daily trainings in 50,000 locations.RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that the RSS can mobilize an army within three days if necessary, and several RSS-affiliated groups have their own militias referred to as "armies."The Nazis initiated a malicious campaign to dehumanize and marginalize Jews long before the establishment of concentration camps. Propaganda posters and films portrayed Jews as "vermin," comparing them to rats and insects. German doctors propagated the false notion that Jews spread disease, particularly typhus, which led to outbreaks. In a similar vein, Hindutva extremists and Indian nationalists in present-day India are reviving the concept of "rakshasas" to justify violence against Muslims.The term "rakshasa" holds deep significance in Hindu religious literature, symbolizing evil and man-eating cannibals. Hindutva ideologues, like the popular Hindu monk Narsinghanand, define Muslims as "rakshasas" to religiously legitimize violence against them, painting Muslims as legitimate enemies worthy of extermination. This dehumanizing classification also justifies sexual violence against Muslim women, as the Hindu book of laws, Manusmriti, subjects "rakshasas" to kidnapping, bride capture, and other forms of sexual violence.The Indian daily evening newspaper,referred to the Muslim community as "rotten apples" and advocated for getting "rid" of them. Additionally, at an August 2021 rally held at the historic Jantar Mantar observatory in Delhi, pamphlets were distributed equating Muslims to pigs and calling for the annihilation of Islam.In conclusion, the rise of Hindutva ideology and the manifestations of the Nazification of India have vindicated the Two-nation Theory. The glorification of figures like Hitler in school textbooks and the portrayal of Indian Muslims in a negative light reflect a deliberate attempt to marginalize religious minorities and assert a dominant Hindu identity. These actions exhibit notable resemblances to the divisive policies of the past, serving as a sharp reminder of the rationale behind the creation of Pakistan on the basis of the Two-nation Theory.