What's new

Nawaz’s return boosts PML-N’s political fortunes: poll

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
18,230
12
32,803
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1698083768323.png

  • Sample of 1000 men, women spread over almost 100 districts.
  • Gallup Pakistan used phone survey methodology on October 22.
  • 51% believed Nawaz’s return will help PML-N win next elections.
ISLAMABAD / LAHORE /KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country after a four-year self-imposed exile in London boosted the political fortunes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), revealed a snap poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

The scientifically selected sample of 1000 men and women spread in almost 100 districts across four provinces was used in the survey, The News reported on Monday.

Gallup Pakistan used phone survey methodology on October 22, 2023 on the next day of Nawaz’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The snap poll included eight key findings: Firstly, as many as 75% of the country’s adults said they had heard or read about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Secondly, almost one in three adults said that they heard Nawaz Sharif’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, which accounts for an audience of almost 40 million men and women from across the country who heard the speech.

Thirdly, 80% of those who heard Nawaz’s speech said they liked the speech, while 12% said they did not like the speech and only 7% said they had mixed feelings.

Fourth, 50% of respondents said Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would bode well for the country and countrymen, while 14% said it would bode ill for Pakistan and 18% showed indifference and said his return would have no impact on the common man’s life, while 18 refrained from commenting on this.

Fifth, 51% believed Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would help PML-N win the next elections, while 22% said it was premature to comment on this and, therefore, they did not respond to the question. In addition, 26% believed that it would harm the PML-N or it would make no difference.

Sixth, reconciliation and avoidance of confrontation received resounding approval of respondents as 70% agreed that Nawaz should work together with all political leaders, including Imran Khan, to take the country forward and should avoid confrontation with the PTI chief.

Seventh, almost four in 10 respondents believed that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan was part of a certain deal. A high of 34% believed that they did not know if there was a deal or not, while 27% disagreed that his arrival was part of some sort of a deal.

Lastly, when asked which leader had the ability to steer the country out of current economic crisis, 30% named Nawaz Sharif, while 22% believed Imran Khan had the ability to rid the country of the incumbent crisis.

It is significant to note that 30% believed that no political leader has the ability to pull the country out of the current economic crisis.

Notably, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was the third choice with 4% saying he could get Pakistan out of the economic crisis. The question was asked open-ended and the results obtained were then compiled.
www.geo.tv

Nawaz’s return boosts PML-N’s political fortunes: poll

50% respondents say Nawaz’s return to Pakistan will bode well for the country and countrymen
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Nawaz Sharif Edges Imran Khan In Polls On Who Could Save Pakistan

Half of the respondents view that Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan is positive for Pakistan​



Nawaz Sharif Edges Imran Khan In Polls On Who Could Save Pakistan


A new poll has placed deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif ahead of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as a leader who, in public opinion, can take Pakistan out of its current economic crisis.
The poll was conducted by Gallup Pakistan on October 22, 2023, and was conducted in the wake of Nawaz's return over the weekend.
The poll asked the question: "Which leader, in your view, can take Pakistan out of the current economic crisis?"
In response to the open-ended question, 30% of responders named Nawaz Sharif.
It was followed by Imran Khan, who was recommended by 22% of respondents.
Around 30% of respondents said none of the available leaders were capable.
Amongst other available options, four percent named Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while one percent named former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.
Leaders who received less than a percentage of votes were former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq.
Around five percent of respondents named other leaders.
Around seven percent replied with "don't know".
nawaz-sharif-edges-imran-khan-in-polls-on-who-could-save-pakistan-1698080771-7780.jpg

In response to a question about whether Nawaz Sharif's return was positive for the nation, around 50% of respondents said it was positive.
Around 14% said it was negative. Around 18% of respondents said it made no difference, while 18% said they did not know.
nawaz-sharif-edges-imran-khan-in-polls-on-who-could-save-pakistan-1698080771-3754.jpeg

When asked if respondents knew about Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, around 75% said they knew of his return,, while 24% said they did not. As many as one percent said they did not know.

All Pillars Of State, Institutions, Parties Will Have To Work Together To Save Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif

However, 65% of respondents said they did not hear his speech at the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on Saturday evening. Only 34% said they heard the speech.
Of those who heard the speech, 80% said that they liked the speech. A smattering, around 12% said they did not like the speech.
A further seven percent of respondents said they neither liked nor disliked the speech. The remaining abstained from sharing their view.
thefridaytimes.com

Nawaz Sharif Edges Imran Khan In Polls On Who Could Save Pakistan

A new poll has placed deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif ahead of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
thefridaytimes.com thefridaytimes.com
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 964761
  • Sample of 1000 men, women spread over almost 100 districts.
  • Gallup Pakistan used phone survey methodology on October 22.
  • 51% believed Nawaz’s return will help PML-N win next elections.
ISLAMABAD / LAHORE /KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country after a four-year self-imposed exile in London boosted the political fortunes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), revealed a snap poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

The scientifically selected sample of 1000 men and women spread in almost 100 districts across four provinces was used in the survey, The News reported on Monday.

Gallup Pakistan used phone survey methodology on October 22, 2023 on the next day of Nawaz’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The snap poll included eight key findings: Firstly, as many as 75% of the country’s adults said they had heard or read about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Secondly, almost one in three adults said that they heard Nawaz Sharif’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, which accounts for an audience of almost 40 million men and women from across the country who heard the speech.

Thirdly, 80% of those who heard Nawaz’s speech said they liked the speech, while 12% said they did not like the speech and only 7% said they had mixed feelings.

Fourth, 50% of respondents said Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would bode well for the country and countrymen, while 14% said it would bode ill for Pakistan and 18% showed indifference and said his return would have no impact on the common man’s life, while 18 refrained from commenting on this.

Fifth, 51% believed Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would help PML-N win the next elections, while 22% said it was premature to comment on this and, therefore, they did not respond to the question. In addition, 26% believed that it would harm the PML-N or it would make no difference.

Sixth, reconciliation and avoidance of confrontation received resounding approval of respondents as 70% agreed that Nawaz should work together with all political leaders, including Imran Khan, to take the country forward and should avoid confrontation with the PTI chief.

Seventh, almost four in 10 respondents believed that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan was part of a certain deal. A high of 34% believed that they did not know if there was a deal or not, while 27% disagreed that his arrival was part of some sort of a deal.

Lastly, when asked which leader had the ability to steer the country out of current economic crisis, 30% named Nawaz Sharif, while 22% believed Imran Khan had the ability to rid the country of the incumbent crisis.

It is significant to note that 30% believed that no political leader has the ability to pull the country out of the current economic crisis.

Notably, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was the third choice with 4% saying he could get Pakistan out of the economic crisis. The question was asked open-ended and the results obtained were then compiled.
www.geo.tv

Nawaz’s return boosts PML-N’s political fortunes: poll

50% respondents say Nawaz’s return to Pakistan will bode well for the country and countrymen
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Does the Gallup is based in the GHQ where they make ****???
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:

Nawaz Sharif Edges Imran Khan In Polls On Who Could Save Pakistan

Half of the respondents view that Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan is positive for Pakistan​



Nawaz Sharif Edges Imran Khan In Polls On Who Could Save Pakistan


A new poll has placed deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif ahead of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as a leader who, in public opinion, can take Pakistan out of its current economic crisis.
The poll was conducted by Gallup Pakistan on October 22, 2023, and was conducted in the wake of Nawaz's return over the weekend.
The poll asked the question: "Which leader, in your view, can take Pakistan out of the current economic crisis?"
In response to the open-ended question, 30% of responders named Nawaz Sharif.
It was followed by Imran Khan, who was recommended by 22% of respondents.
Around 30% of respondents said none of the available leaders were capable.
Amongst other available options, four percent named Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while one percent named former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.
Leaders who received less than a percentage of votes were former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq.
Around five percent of respondents named other leaders.
Around seven percent replied with "don't know".
nawaz-sharif-edges-imran-khan-in-polls-on-who-could-save-pakistan-1698080771-7780.jpg

In response to a question about whether Nawaz Sharif's return was positive for the nation, around 50% of respondents said it was positive.
Around 14% said it was negative. Around 18% of respondents said it made no difference, while 18% said they did not know.
nawaz-sharif-edges-imran-khan-in-polls-on-who-could-save-pakistan-1698080771-3754.jpeg

When asked if respondents knew about Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, around 75% said they knew of his return,, while 24% said they did not. As many as one percent said they did not know.

All Pillars Of State, Institutions, Parties Will Have To Work Together To Save Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif

However, 65% of respondents said they did not hear his speech at the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on Saturday evening. Only 34% said they heard the speech.
Of those who heard the speech, 80% said that they liked the speech. A smattering, around 12% said they did not like the speech.
A further seven percent of respondents said they neither liked nor disliked the speech. The remaining abstained from sharing their view.
thefridaytimes.com

Nawaz Sharif Edges Imran Khan In Polls On Who Could Save Pakistan

A new poll has placed deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif ahead of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
thefridaytimes.com thefridaytimes.com
Click to expand...
FOOLS-NIGHTMARE.png
 
Not for long…when the honeymoon period of the carefully choreographed return of fat bastard is over…..folks are going to thro rotten tomatoes at this kanjar…. Watch him scarper when his platelet count drops
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 964761
  • Sample of 1000 men, women spread over almost 100 districts.
  • Gallup Pakistan used phone survey methodology on October 22.
  • 51% believed Nawaz’s return will help PML-N win next elections.
ISLAMABAD / LAHORE /KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country after a four-year self-imposed exile in London boosted the political fortunes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), revealed a snap poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

The scientifically selected sample of 1000 men and women spread in almost 100 districts across four provinces was used in the survey, The News reported on Monday.

Gallup Pakistan used phone survey methodology on October 22, 2023 on the next day of Nawaz’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The snap poll included eight key findings: Firstly, as many as 75% of the country’s adults said they had heard or read about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Secondly, almost one in three adults said that they heard Nawaz Sharif’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, which accounts for an audience of almost 40 million men and women from across the country who heard the speech.

Thirdly, 80% of those who heard Nawaz’s speech said they liked the speech, while 12% said they did not like the speech and only 7% said they had mixed feelings.

Fourth, 50% of respondents said Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would bode well for the country and countrymen, while 14% said it would bode ill for Pakistan and 18% showed indifference and said his return would have no impact on the common man’s life, while 18 refrained from commenting on this.

Fifth, 51% believed Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would help PML-N win the next elections, while 22% said it was premature to comment on this and, therefore, they did not respond to the question. In addition, 26% believed that it would harm the PML-N or it would make no difference.

Sixth, reconciliation and avoidance of confrontation received resounding approval of respondents as 70% agreed that Nawaz should work together with all political leaders, including Imran Khan, to take the country forward and should avoid confrontation with the PTI chief.

Seventh, almost four in 10 respondents believed that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan was part of a certain deal. A high of 34% believed that they did not know if there was a deal or not, while 27% disagreed that his arrival was part of some sort of a deal.

Lastly, when asked which leader had the ability to steer the country out of current economic crisis, 30% named Nawaz Sharif, while 22% believed Imran Khan had the ability to rid the country of the incumbent crisis.

It is significant to note that 30% believed that no political leader has the ability to pull the country out of the current economic crisis.

Notably, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was the third choice with 4% saying he could get Pakistan out of the economic crisis. The question was asked open-ended and the results obtained were then compiled.
www.geo.tv

Nawaz’s return boosts PML-N’s political fortunes: poll

50% respondents say Nawaz’s return to Pakistan will bode well for the country and countrymen
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...



actually the above is a total lie..

Nawaj comeback rally was a super flop even by Maryum Nawaz's standard.. The army knows it ... it won't back a dead horse


the nonsense news for the military and idiots... army's original plan was make Bilal Bhutto as the lead puppet... it still is

HerbertPervert said:
This Pakistani Gallup is not the real Gallup.
Click to expand...


it is owned by a supporter of noon league..

Besides if there was any truth to this noonies would not be opposing elections...

they are terrified of free and fair elections
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif not returning under any deal: PML-N
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N frustrated at ‘snail-paced’ trial of Nawaz
Replies
1
Views
262
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP censures PML-N for 'changing narrative' on polls
Replies
0
Views
236
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Establishment accepts Nawaz's narrative, backs off from politics: PML-N
Replies
9
Views
545
maithil
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N gearing up to make Nawaz Sharif's return historic
Replies
4
Views
295
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom