Nawaz’s return boosts PML-N’s political fortunes: poll

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE /KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country after a four-year self-imposed exile in London boosted the political fortunes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), revealed a snap poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan.The scientifically selected sample of 1000 men and women spread in almost 100 districts across four provinces was used in the survey,reported on Monday.Gallup Pakistan used phone survey methodology on October 22, 2023 on the next day of Nawaz’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan.The snap poll included eight key findings: Firstly, as many as 75% of the country’s adults said they had heard or read about Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.Secondly, almost one in three adults said that they heard Nawaz Sharif’s speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, which accounts for an audience of almost 40 million men and women from across the country who heard the speech.Thirdly, 80% of those who heard Nawaz’s speech said they liked the speech, while 12% said they did not like the speech and only 7% said they had mixed feelings.Fourth, 50% of respondents said Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would bode well for the country and countrymen, while 14% said it would bode ill for Pakistan and 18% showed indifference and said his return would have no impact on the common man’s life, while 18 refrained from commenting on this.Fifth, 51% believed Nawaz’s return to Pakistan would help PML-N win the next elections, while 22% said it was premature to comment on this and, therefore, they did not respond to the question. In addition, 26% believed that it would harm the PML-N or it would make no difference.Sixth, reconciliation and avoidance of confrontation received resounding approval of respondents as 70% agreed that Nawaz should work together with all political leaders, including Imran Khan, to take the country forward and should avoid confrontation with the PTI chief.Seventh, almost four in 10 respondents believed that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan was part of a certain deal. A high of 34% believed that they did not know if there was a deal or not, while 27% disagreed that his arrival was part of some sort of a deal.Lastly, when asked which leader had the ability to steer the country out of current economic crisis, 30% named Nawaz Sharif, while 22% believed Imran Khan had the ability to rid the country of the incumbent crisis.It is significant to note that 30% believed that no political leader has the ability to pull the country out of the current economic crisis.Notably, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was the third choice with 4% saying he could get Pakistan out of the economic crisis. The question was asked open-ended and the results obtained were then compiled.