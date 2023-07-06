Nawaz subjected to political victimisation, says court

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Due process not followed while declaring Nawaz a proclaimed offender in plot allotments reference'
An accountability court in Lahore issued on Thursday the detailed verdict of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in a graft reference pertaining to the alleged illegal allotment of plots in 1986.
The written order states that the proper procedure had not been followed while declaring Nawaz a proclaimed offender in the related National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.
It further added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo had been subjected to "political victimisation" through this case and directed the anti-graft watchdog and revenue authorities to release any seized properties of Nawaz and other applicants in this case.
The reference in question, filed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tenure in the federal government in 2020, had accused Nawaz of conniving with Jang Group owner Mir Shakilur Rahman for illegal allotment of land in Block-H, Johar Town, Lahore in 1986. The reference alleged that Rahman had illegally registered 54 one-kanal plots of land against the exemption policy and the law for monetary gains and Nawaz, who was then chief minister of Punjab had facilitated this.
Nawaz had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case for repeatedly failing to appear before the court as NAB pursued the case.
Last month, an accountability court announced Nawaz’s acquittal in a short order while hearing separate pleas filed by the PML-N chief’s relatives against the auction of assets owned by him. Rahman was acquitted in the case in January 2022.
In the written order, Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar, who had earlier announced the verdict, stated that the former government forced the anti-graft watchdog to file this reference against Nawaz in order to destroy the future of the three-time prime minister.
Citing the example of a previous verdict, the written order further mentions that the proper procedure was not followed while declaring Nawaz a proclaimed offender.
According to the written verdict, an individual could only be declared proclaimed offender if the court was satisfied regarding the execution of warrants and fulfillment of all other formalities.
“In this case, the record is silent regarding who issued the warrants, publications or documents containing the material to inform the accused to appear before the court of law. This is a mandatory condition, otherwise, the entire proceedings become void and illegal,” stated the verdict.
“If the accused had already left the country before any notice, summon, warrant or proceedings were issued to appear before the court of law, then the entire proceedings become illegal and void ab-initio,” it added.
Moreover, the written order directed the release of any properties seized in the case and stated that Nawaz is entitled to the same relief as granted to the principal accused in the case, Rehman.
