Nawaz shrif Maryam and zardari are afraid of Gerneral Asim munier. Sources

Nawaz shrif Maryam and zardari are afraid of Gerneral asim munier as They belive asim munier is Psychopath monster. If he stays as chief. He will come after them reason why shabaz shrif was acting smart. Asim munier gave Extension to another psychopath monster anjam nadeem. Now Pakistan has both most powerful posts in Pakistan occupied by two retired gernerals. Hard time for zaradri and shrif family start soon. Now snakes going to fight with each other. As asim munier abuse them regularly and use their corruption cases and make them do things againt pakistan.They wanted to dismental asim munier and put this blame on Imran khan. Sources
 
Have you seen Asim Whiskey's body language in public, he's always looking up to anyone he meets like a sad little puppy seeking their approval.

If anything he feels like he owes it to his patrons, the previous chief Bajwa's and the mafia's/establishment's network present in the whole status machinery. He's just a figure head following the script given to him by the sepoy's well-established cabal/brain trust.
 
Question is it a military-affiliated source?
 
everyone is scared of a dog with Rabies, tell me something new ?
 
i don’t think it’s true, they are all in this together.

Or

Haramkhor Asim Munir is setting a trap for Nawaz. Get him in the country and jail all the politicians. He can then claim , he got ride of all the corrupt politicians.
 

