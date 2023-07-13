Nawaz shrif Maryam and zardari are afraid of Gerneral Asim munier. Sources

Cash GK
Nawaz shrif Maryam and zardari are afraid of Gerneral asim munier as They belive asim munier is Psychopath monster. If he stays as chief. He will come after them reason why shabaz shrif was acting smart. Asim munier gave Extension to another psychopath monster anjam nadeem. Now Pakistan has both most powerful posts in Pakistan occupied by two retired gernerals. Hard time for zaradri and shrif family start soon. Now snakes going to fight with each other. As asim munier abuse them regularly and use their corruption cases and make them do things againt pakistan.They wanted to dismental asim munier and put this blame on Imran khan. Sources
