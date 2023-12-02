Nawaz should do away with perception of him being 'ladla' (favourite)

What's new

Nawaz should do away with perception of him being 'favourite'​

Former prime minister Abbasi predicts coalition government in the upcoming elections

Our Correspondent
December 02, 2023


former prime minister shahid khaqan abbasi photo express news

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. PHOTO: EXPRESS NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said the perception that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif should do away with the perception that he is a ladla (favourite).

In an interview, Abbasi said that the perception and PML-N being considered the 'favoured party' is making elections contentious.

He emphasized the need for the military, judiciary, and politicians to chart a clear course before elections, otherwise the country will not achieve stability. The former premier maintained that postponing elections would not be in the country's interest.

Referring to PTI chief Imran Khan, Abbasi cautioned against any forced disqualification based on unfounded accusations, stating that such a decision would be rejected by both the people and history.

Critiquing the PML-N, Abbasi remarked that the party has strayed from the narrative of respecting the vote, now engaging in power politics that he believes will exacerbate the country's challenges.

According to him, no single party or coalition government can singularly address the country's issues, predicting that the next government will likely be a coalition due to the inability of any party to secure a simple majority in the general elections.


tribune.com.pk

Nawaz should do away with perception of him being 'favourite' | The Express Tribune

Former prime minister Abbasi predicts coalition government in the upcoming elections
