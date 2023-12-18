Nawaz Sharif’s tenures ‘no less than dictatorship’ for PPP, avers Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asserted on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's tenures were "no less than the dictatorships" for his party.

Speaking to media in Lahore, the former foreign minister said: "The PPP will spring its surprise in Punjab if it [PPP] gets the level playing field. We will take everybody on board if we vote for power."He praised the party workers, saying, "The PPP workers have always stood by the PPP during difficult times."Bhutto-Zardari said: "The options for the political parties to reach dialogues are always on the cards."Stressing the need for the introduction of the new political approach, he said, "There is a dire need to introduce the new political approach to overcome the ongoing economic woes."Few days back, PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman said that her party will launch the electoral campaign at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on December 27 (Wednesday).Addressing the press conference in Karachi, PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman said, “The PPP’s electoral campaign is underway. The election schedule had been announced yesterday (Friday).”“Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had appreciated the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict. The PPP has always demanded timely elections. The party’s core committee has also welcomed the decision delivered by the apex court,” Sherry stated.Rehman said that the party was geared up to contest the general elections with verve.She said, “Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has presided over the hybrid meeting. The party leadership has monitored the country’s political situation.”