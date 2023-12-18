What's new

Nawaz Sharif’s tenures ‘no less than dictatorship’ for PPP, avers Bilawal Bhutto

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
18,221
12
32,795
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1702926050560.png

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asserted on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's tenures were "no less than the dictatorships" for his party.

Speaking to media in Lahore, the former foreign minister said: "The PPP will spring its surprise in Punjab if it [PPP] gets the level playing field. We will take everybody on board if we vote for power."

He praised the party workers, saying, "The PPP workers have always stood by the PPP during difficult times."

Bhutto-Zardari said: "The options for the political parties to reach dialogues are always on the cards."

Read Also: JUI-F mulls seat adjustment with PPP in general elections

Stressing the need for the introduction of the new political approach, he said, "There is a dire need to introduce the new political approach to overcome the ongoing economic woes."

– PPP to launch election campaign on Dec 27: Sherry Rehman –

Few days back, PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman said that her party will launch the electoral campaign at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on December 27 (Wednesday).

Addressing the press conference in Karachi, PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman said, “The PPP’s electoral campaign is underway. The election schedule had been announced yesterday (Friday).”

“Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had appreciated the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict. The PPP has always demanded timely elections. The party’s core committee has also welcomed the decision delivered by the apex court,” Sherry stated.

Rehman said that the party was geared up to contest the general elections with verve.

She said, “Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has presided over the hybrid meeting. The party leadership has monitored the country’s political situation.”
www.samaa.tv

Nawaz Sharif’s tenures ‘no less than dictatorship’ for PPP, avers Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asserted on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's tenures were "no less than the dictatorships" for his party.
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal says ‘no decision on PPP-PTI electoral alliance yet’
Replies
0
Views
255
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP 'buries old ways of politics' as it heads into polls with 'no hate' motto
Replies
4
Views
157
mangochutney
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal Bhutto will bring prosperity to country: Asif Zardari
Replies
4
Views
224
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal leaves for Dubai after Zardari’s ‘inexperienced’ remarks
Replies
4
Views
212
DGMO
DGMO
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Those who were part of Zia dictatorship should be exposed: Bilawal
Replies
7
Views
207
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom