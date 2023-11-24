What's new

Nawaz Sharif’s INDIAN SON

Azad_ Kashmiri

Azad_ Kashmiri

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2021
Messages
410
Reaction score
0
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE and @muhammadhafeezmalik


Nawaz “Not So” Sharif is not Sharif after all you namak harami’s

  • In 1990's when nawaz was Prime Minister, a beautiful indian girl came to Pakistan with indian delegation.
  • Nawaz liked her so much she stayed back and became a "state guest".
  • She was given a whole guest house in Murree, where nawaz went to see her multiple times a week.
  • Intelligence agencies looked into her profile and found out she was a RAW operative sent to honey trap nawaz.
  • Nawaz was informed about it and nawaz didn't give a shit about it.
  • Subsequently, that indian girl was moved to London.
  • Now decades later, a young boy that "kinda looks like junaid safdar" comes to meet nawaz every now and then in London.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Efforts to debar Nawaz Sharif from politics harmed country: Maryam Nawaz
Replies
1
Views
211
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Even if i forgave them God will never forgive five-member 'iqama bench': Maryam Nawaz
Replies
4
Views
246
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif to end inflation after returning to Pakistan, claims Maryam
2
Replies
20
Views
880
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan's past, present and future belong to PML-N, declares Maryam on anthem launch
Replies
10
Views
387
IceCold
IceCold
Neelo
Maryam Safdar Nawaz - From Matric Fail to MBBS Fail
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
Neelo
Neelo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom