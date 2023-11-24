Nawaz Sharif’s INDIAN SON

Azad_ Kashmiri
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE and @muhammadhafeezmalik
Nawaz “Not So” Sharif is not Sharif after all you namak harami’s
- In 1990's when nawaz was Prime Minister, a beautiful indian girl came to Pakistan with indian delegation.
- Nawaz liked her so much she stayed back and became a "state guest".
- She was given a whole guest house in Murree, where nawaz went to see her multiple times a week.
- Intelligence agencies looked into her profile and found out she was a RAW operative sent to honey trap nawaz.
- Nawaz was informed about it and nawaz didn't give a shit about it.
- Subsequently, that indian girl was moved to London.
- Now decades later, a young boy that "kinda looks like junaid safdar" comes to meet nawaz every now and then in London.