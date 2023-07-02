What's new

NAWAZ SHARIF’S DESTABILIZATION OF INSTITUTIONS

Azad_ Kashmiri

Azad_ Kashmiri

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2021
Messages
276
Reaction score
0
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
jhootaylog.wordpress.com

NAWAZ SHARIF’S CORRUPTION

1. 1. CORRUPTION CASES Nawaz Sharif and his cronies have always been working to plunder Pakistan’s wealth as their sole agenda. He expanded his business empire by misusing his authority as Chief Mi…
jhootaylog.wordpress.com jhootaylog.wordpress.com

DESTABILIZATION OF INSTITUTIONS

There is probably no institution in Pakistan which Nawaz Sharif did not aggressively confront in order to make them comply with his wishes. Besides picking a fight with the President, the Judiciary and the restricted/limited media of that time, Sharif also decided to have a confrontation with the army, the only viable institution left in Pakistan. Due to his hostile and dumb approach in Nawaz Sharif’s first term as prime minister, he fell out with three successive army chiefs: General Mirza Aslam Beg, General Asif Nawaz and General Abdul Waheed Kakar. During his second tenure, he fell out with two other Generals, General Karamat and later with General Pervez Musharraf. General Karamat became the first Chief of Army Staff in the history of Pakistan to have been prematurely retired!

One by one all challenges and potential obstacles to his dictatorial mindset were removed from his way by Nawaz Sharif. Ghulam Ishaq Khan, Farooq Leghari, Sajjad Ali Shah, and General Jehangir Karamat were all removed from the scene by Nawaz Sharif.
 
Great work Azad it's like I am talking to myself in a very odd manner feels like we have similar mind when it comes to Nawaz Sharif
 
Nawaz Sharif is majorly responsible but Generals also have an equal hand in destroying state institutions. And NS has gone jail for a few of his laundry list of crimes, but have the generals been caught?

For ex, how Is it even possible that Nawaz was able to attack the supreme court back in 1997 without the knowledge of the Generals and ISI?
 

Similar threads

Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF AUDITOR GENERAL REPORT
Replies
0
Views
11
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF CONSPIRACIES AGAINST DEMOCRACY
Replies
0
Views
13
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF’S CRIMINAL ASSAULT ON THE SUPREME COURT OF PAKISTAN
Replies
0
Views
11
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF’S CORRUPTION
Replies
2
Views
21
Baghial
Baghial
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF’S POOR GOVERNANCE & MALADMINISTRATION
Replies
0
Views
10
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom