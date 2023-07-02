NAWAZ SHARIF’S CORRUPTION

Azad_ Kashmiri
CORRUPTION CASES
Nawaz Sharif and his cronies have always been working to plunder Pakistan’s wealth as their sole agenda. He expanded his business empire by misusing his authority as Chief Minister Punjab and Prime Minister Pakistan. And in order to gain financial benefits, he manipulated laws and changed policies. Likewise, in a bid to avoid accountability, the Nawaz Sharif Government amended “The Ehtasaab Act” and made it effective from “1990” instead of “1985” as proposed in the original text of the “Ehtasaab Act” prepared by the interim government of caretaker Prime Minister (Late) Mairaj Khalid (1996-97). And by bringing this change he cunningly saved his tenure of Chief Minister Punjab (1985-88) from accountability.
Despite all maneuvering following references were filed against the Sharifs:-
- Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and others misused official resources causing a loss to the national exchequer of Rs 620million by developing 1800 acres of land in Raiwind at state expense.
- Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are accused of whitening black money during their first tenure (1990-93) and causing a loss of Rs 180 million to the national exchequer by evading income/wealth tax.
- Nawaz Sharif, Saif-ur-Rehman and others reduced import duty from 325% to 125% on import of luxury cars (BMW), causing a huge loss of Rs1.98 billion to the national exchequer.
- On the imposition of emergency and freezing of foreign currency accounts, Nawaz Sharif and Saif-ur-Rehman removed 11 billion US dollars from Pakistani Banks illegally. Without the consent of account holders, Foreign Exchange Bearer Certificates (FEBC) accounts were frozen and foreign exchange was misappropriated.
- Illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airlines (Nawaz Sharif and Saeed Mehdi).
- Abbotabad land purchase scam (Nawaz Sharif and Sardar Mehtab Abbasi).
- Availing bank loan for Ittefaq Foundries and Brothers Steel Mills without fulfilling legal requirements (Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif).
- Concealment of property in the US (Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif).
- Illegal appointments and promotions in Federal Investigation Agency (Nawaz Sharif).
- US wheat purchase scam (Nawaz Sharif and Syeda Abida Hussain).
- Murree land purchase scam (Nawaz Sharif and Saif-ur-Rehman)
- Tax evasion (Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif).
- Forging of passports and money laundering (Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar).
- Concealment of private helicopter purchase while filing assets’ detail (Nawaz Sharif).
- Favoring Kohinoor Energy Co, causing loss of Rs. 450 millions (Nawaz Sharif and Others).
- Illegal cash finance facility given to Brothers Sugar Mills (Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif).
- Bribe offered to ANP’s Senator Qazi Mohammad Anwer (Nawaz Sharif and Others).
- Hudaibiya Paper Mills Reference against Sharif brothers and Ishaq Dar.
- Illegally appointing Chairman Central Board of Revenue (Nawaz Sharif)
- Whitening of black money by amending laws (Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif).
- Causing Rs. 35 billion loss by writing off/rescheduling bank loans (Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar).
- Bribing (late) Maulana Sattar Niazi from National Exchequer (Nawaz Sharif and Others).
- Plundering Rs. 200 million from Jahez and Baitul Maal funds (Nawaz Sharif & Others)
- Opening fictitious foreign currency accounts (Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar).
- Making 130 political appointments in federal departments (Nawaz Sharif).
- Relaxing export duty and rebate to transport sugar to India (Nawaz Sharif).
- Whitening of money through FEBC (Nawaz Sharif).
- Wealth Tax evasion (Nawaz Sharif).
- Concealment of facts to evade property tax (Nawaz Sharif).
- Withdrawal of case against Senator Islamuddin Sheikh (Nawaz Sharif, & Ishaq Dar).