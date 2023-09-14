"Nawaz Sharif Will Work With Establishment" - Azma Bukhari

....More from the article“People are frustrated with all political parties right now. All political parties have let them down. They are also not ready to listen to criticism of Imran Khan. Our supporters might feel reenergized by Nawaz’s return, but otherwise, there would be a growing sense of resentment.”He suggested that the party should postpone Nawaz’s return until the economic crisis subsides.“Only then should we bring Nawaz Sharif into the picture. If Nawaz returns and is granted bail, people will perceive it as a 'fixed match' between the new Chief Justice of Pakistan and the PML-N.""But if Mian Sahib is denied bail, the party will be forced to take an offensive stance, which will once again shift the focus to the PML-N. In such times, parties should maintain a low profile and avoid becoming their own enemies,” he said.