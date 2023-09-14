What's new

"Nawaz Sharif Will Work With Establishment" - Azma Bukhari

Nawaz not to ‘adopt anti-establishment stance’​


Nawaz not to ‘adopt anti-establishment stance’ | The Express Tribune

Party spokesperson says PML-N supreme leader will focus on public issues upon his return in October
Upon his return to Pakistan in October, ahead of the upcoming general elections, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not adopt an anti-establishment stance. This was said by PML-N spokesperson for the Punjab province, Azma Bukhari, on Sunday.

Nawaz Sharif was serving a seven-year sentence in a corruption case when he was granted rare permission to receive medical treatment abroad in view of a debilitating medical condition in October 2019, during the rule of the PTI.
 
Its gonna be a partnership of looting just like we had Gen Kiyani, Zardari, CJ Ifthikar
trio. Now Pak will get trio of Gen Whisky, Mota Nawaja and Cheap Justice Faiz Esa to carry
on looting on whatever is left.
 
....
More from the article

“People are frustrated with all political parties right now. All political parties have let them down. They are also not ready to listen to criticism of Imran Khan. Our supporters might feel reenergized by Nawaz’s return, but otherwise, there would be a growing sense of resentment.”

He suggested that the party should postpone Nawaz’s return until the economic crisis subsides.

“Only then should we bring Nawaz Sharif into the picture. If Nawaz returns and is granted bail, people will perceive it as a 'fixed match' between the new Chief Justice of Pakistan and the PML-N."

"But if Mian Sahib is denied bail, the party will be forced to take an offensive stance, which will once again shift the focus to the PML-N. In such times, parties should maintain a low profile and avoid becoming their own enemies,” he said.

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
 
Well, he has no choice to enjoy the power. His court cases are lethal and failed to provide any evidence in his cases to prove himself innocent. He will join the new road plan.... India-Saudi trade belt. I wonder why Bloome is so busy to clear the path for Nawaz Sharif. If this news is true, Suadi and GCC want Nawaz to deal with India to benefit Pak trade routes. And push Pakistan to let GCC to invest in Kashmir and rest in peace . .... Seems CPEC is heading to its failure.
 
HAIDER said:
Well, he has no choice to enjoy the power. His court cases are lethal and failed to provide any evidence in his cases to prove himself innocent.
So we can all agree that by 2019 the military was wanting Imran Khan removed.

The only reason Nawaz Bhagora was allowed to leave was because of the GHQ pressure.
 
Neelo said:
So we can all agree that by 2019 the military was wanting Imran Khan removed.

The only reason Nawaz Bhagora was allowed to leave was because of the GHQ pressure.
Before 2018 election, Bajwa reached out to these twin brothers to keep them in power... Shahbaz agreed but Nawaz chickened out ... IK was never an establishment favorite ..
 
Zahir baat hai, jin say deal kar kay araha hai unhi kay khilaf thori bolay ga gonglu?

BTW, taking bets right now for how long it takes for him and the estab to start a fight again.

I give it 12 months tops.

Put your bets in people.
 

