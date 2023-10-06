What's new

Nawaz Sharif will visit China, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia before Landing in Pakistan

Orca

Orca

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Nov 30, 2016
Messages
661
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What a joke! We are told (reportedly on national media) that Nawaz Sharif will visit China, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia before coming to Pakistan on October 21. Nothing wrong-if it’s just private. Impression is being given as if four biggest allies of Pakistan are on board to restore NS to throne without following legal process. Gross indeed! Hope they will clarify as an absconder cants be given official protocol-let alone to assurances to bring in billion dollar commitments from them as endorsement of their support from them. How stupid can this be.
Who’s bright idea was this? How did it come on national media? Somebody,somewhere blundered definitely.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710023535798927521
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif plans to visit four countries before his return to Pakistan
2
Replies
16
Views
180
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Edevelop
Saudi Arabia expanding e-visa system to 12 countries including Turkey, Lebanon and Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
220
Edevelop
Edevelop
H
Pakistan for sale as the UAE and Qatar make their moves
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Outsourcing airports: UAE, Qatar, Turkey, China & KSA show investment interest
Replies
11
Views
435
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Saudi Arabia invites ‘Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz for Umrah’
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom