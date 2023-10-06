Nawaz Sharif will visit China, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia before Landing in Pakistan

Orca
What a joke! We are told (reportedly on national media) that Nawaz Sharif will visit China, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia before coming to Pakistan on October 21. Nothing wrong-if it’s just private. Impression is being given as if four biggest allies of Pakistan are on board to restore NS to throne without following legal process. Gross indeed! Hope they will clarify as an absconder cants be given official protocol-let alone to assurances to bring in billion dollar commitments from them as endorsement of their support from them. How stupid can this be.
Who’s bright idea was this? How did it come on national media? Somebody,somewhere blundered definitely.
