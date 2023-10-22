Nawaz Sharif still dumb as ever

Azad_ Kashmiri
This man and his brain has been further reduced from too much kota biryani. I saw some of this shit show of a jalsa. The usual shalwar kameez wearing horny men who were paid 5000rs and PMLN buffet of nihari, keema wala naan and chicken biryani.
My prediction for the future. PDM is dead and over. Once again PMLN, PPP and other parties will starting fighting each other again.
But for the PDF residents Patwari’s and joker Zia, Nawaz Sharif is the saviour for Pakistan. You deserve him. Pakistani awam will never change
