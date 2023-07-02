What's new

NAWAZ SHARIF SELLING OF KASHMIR AND THE ATOM BOMB

NAWAZ SHARIF’S CORRUPTION

1. 1. CORRUPTION CASES Nawaz Sharif and his cronies have always been working to plunder Pakistan’s wealth as their sole agenda. He expanded his business empire by misusing his authority as Chief Mi…
SELLING KASHMIR CAUSE TO VAJPAYEE IN 1999 AND HUMILATING ARMED FORCES IN USA, DURING KARGIL
The so called son of soil Nawaz Sharif virtually sold Kashmir in 1999 during Indian PM’s visit to Lahore. Nawaz Sharif deleted the word Kashmir from the joint declaration to please Indian counterpart. By crossing all the limits of treachery and falsehood Nawaz Sharif and his cronies claim that Pakistan armed forces lost the Kargil war. In fact, due to the decisions of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan lost this war in the drawing room of the American President after wining it in the battlefield.

ATOMIC EXPLOSIONS

It is a proven fact that in 1998 Nawaz Sharif was double-minded about the atomic explosions. While the nation waited breathlessly for a befitting reply to India, Nawaz Sharif was busy in negotiating economic packages with US Government. Gohar Ayub Khan, who was foreign minister at that time, has also corroborated this fact in his book.
 
The day Pakistan no longer has nuclear weapons or it's army is weak, is the day when its enemy will look to go in for the kill.

Any surrender of nuclear weapons or military power is effectively suicide.
 
Selling ? already sold my guy... whole Pakistan is sold by GHQ Mafia, Not Nawaz Sharif.
 
The day Pakistan no longer has nuclear weapons or it's army is weak, is the day when its enemy will look to go in for the kill.

Any surrender of nuclear weapons or military power is effectively suicide.
For the right price these generals will sell off everything
 
Your political parties are just pawn for your Army who truely controls everything.This is unfortunate and it is still valid now…So why to shoot the messenger if the godfather is controlling everything
 

