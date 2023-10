PakFactor said: Never in my life I thought I would see a collection of duffers from all walks of life assembled in one place. Click to expand...

majority came because they were threatened in their localities. Employees of LDA, RDA received warnings that if they didn't come, they would lose their jobs (many friends and relatives received such warnings in the past 7 days). Many had no idea where they were going...lolMy best buddy was one of the guys when NS attacked the Supreme Court in 97. He told me that the nooni tati (tatay chuku of tati-corrupt-mafia establishment), came to the colleges and unis in Rawalpindi and Islamabad with buses. They informed everyone that a int sports event was happening in Islamabad, and everyone was going there. At that time there was no social media or media, so we thought there might be some int event. The buses were loaded with students and when we reached the Supreme Court, we were surprised waaa WTF is that... and they continued rulling these stunted growth waste of sperm supporters...