What's new

Nawaz Sharif plans to visit four countries before his return to Pakistan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,769
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1696526570348.png

The PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to visit four countries before his announced return to Pakistan.

Reports suggest that Nawaz Sharif aims to gain considerable investments in Pakistan during his trips, and plans for these visits are currently being finalised.

Read more: Shehbaz outlines PML-N's pro-poor priorities ahead of general elections

Nawaz Sharif is expected to kick off his trip with a visit to Saudi Arabia next week, where he will also perform Umrah. Following this, he will visit the United Arab Emirates, and that may be followed by his brief visit to Qatar.

Sources have said that an important visit to China is also on the schedule before Nawaz Sharif returns home. His team has been in contact with Chinese officials, and China has shown a willingness to collaborate with Nawaz Sharif, with significant investment announcements.
dunyanews.tv

Nawaz Sharif plans to visit four countries before his return to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and China are the countries PML-N chief wants to visit
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 958441
The PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to visit four countries before his announced return to Pakistan.

Reports suggest that Nawaz Sharif aims to gain considerable investments in Pakistan during his trips, and plans for these visits are currently being finalised.

Read more: Shehbaz outlines PML-N's pro-poor priorities ahead of general elections

Nawaz Sharif is expected to kick off his trip with a visit to Saudi Arabia next week, where he will also perform Umrah. Following this, he will visit the United Arab Emirates, and that may be followed by his brief visit to Qatar.

Sources have said that an important visit to China is also on the schedule before Nawaz Sharif returns home. His team has been in contact with Chinese officials, and China has shown a willingness to collaborate with Nawaz Sharif, with significant investment announcements.
dunyanews.tv

Nawaz Sharif plans to visit four countries before his return to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and China are the countries PML-N chief wants to visit
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...
If he can extract the desired $11 Billion for the coming year to stave off default, he just might become the most loved person for the establishment. It all depends on how the stars are aligned.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif not returning under any deal: PML-N
2
Replies
19
Views
319
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif to end inflation after returning to Pakistan, claims Maryam
2
Replies
20
Views
650
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Efforts to debar Nawaz Sharif from politics harmed country: Maryam Nawaz
Replies
1
Views
124
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N gearing up to make Nawaz Sharif's return historic
Replies
4
Views
184
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Only anti-constitutionalists worry about Nawaz Sharif's return: Maryam
Replies
4
Views
264
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom