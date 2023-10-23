What's new

Nawaz Sharif new dream - Pak-India-Bangladesh corridor

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
May 21, 2006
Messages
33,472
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mentioned in his speech, seems he is brought per demand by ModI. Already walked away CPEC.

 
nahtanbob said:
if CPEC delivered the benefits no one will be walking away
Click to expand...
CPEC projects are already suspended. US wants to pull out Pak from any type of Chinese alliance or mega economic pacts.
 
nahtanbob said:
if CPEC delivered the benefits no one will be walking away
Click to expand...
Even if Oil was deserved in Pakistan, Pak would still be in same situation.

In last 50 years, people kept playing monopoly with land, instead of investing in any industry or anything useful.
You sell land,buy same land & resell it at higher price, artificially inflating the price. This happens everywhere but sadly in Pakistan thats the onlyway.
Another Military INC runs a multiple multi billion dollar businesses which cant sustain in a open market specially when you have competition, it uses its muscles to manage lawmakers so it gets better terms compared to others.

Pakistan has a really young population right now but biggest issue is it cant even use it just like its other resources few which have the means are leaving

I wouldn't keep my hopes high that Pakistan and India would become open markets, Military will never let that happen to its own business.

Lets for the sake of Pak imagine everyone is on same page and we start getting goods directly from indian instead of Dubai route. At it cheaper rate it will kill any industry which remains in Pakistan Pak solely being Importer and India bring exporter which has its own issues
 

Similar threads

Edevelop
Pakistan, China to speed up ML-1, SEZs implementation
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
Edevelop
New TIR trade route opens connecting China to Pakistan and Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
300
Samlee
Samlee
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Difficult time for Chinese companies now over: PM Shehbaz
2
Replies
16
Views
736
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
N
CPEC: from vision to reality
Replies
2
Views
352
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
muhammadhafeezmalik
FROM AFP NEWS: Pakistan's Comeback King Nawaz Sharif Returns Again
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
728
Veritas01
Veritas01

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom