Nawaz Sharif new dream - Pak-India-Bangladesh corridor

nahtanbob said: if CPEC delivered the benefits no one will be walking away Click to expand...

Even if Oil was deserved in Pakistan, Pak would still be in same situation.In last 50 years, people kept playing monopoly with land, instead of investing in any industry or anything useful.You sell land,buy same land & resell it at higher price, artificially inflating the price. This happens everywhere but sadly in Pakistan thats the onlyway.Another Military INC runs a multiple multi billion dollar businesses which cant sustain in a open market specially when you have competition, it uses its muscles to manage lawmakers so it gets better terms compared to others.Pakistan has a really young population right now but biggest issue is it cant even use it just like its other resources few which have the means are leavingI wouldn't keep my hopes high that Pakistan and India would become open markets, Military will never let that happen to its own business.Lets for the sake of Pak imagine everyone is on same page and we start getting goods directly from indian instead of Dubai route. At it cheaper rate it will kill any industry which remains in Pakistan Pak solely being Importer and India bring exporter which has its own issues