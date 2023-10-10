Nawaz Sharif landed in Suadi Arabia for Royal family endorsement

Vapnope said: Come on sir, you don't have to hate us Pakistanis like that :/ Click to expand...

Nah, I want that because I love you people, the millions of innocent Pakistanis.My reason is there is almost no hope that Imran will be allowed to become PM again.If Imran is not allowed to be PM then PK has two options.1. Stay under the quasi military rule like now. It will destroy your country.2. Accept a very corrupt PM and return to some degree of normalcy like in the past. The mil establishment will still be powerful and likely in control but a democratic civilian government no matter how corrupt will perform far better than the military in runnig the country. Remember the old times when Nawaz or Benazir were in power, the country wasn't in as bad shape as today, even though it wasn't great.Pakistan needs to get back to normalcy asap. Even though I would've liked Imran to return and restoration of democracy.Despite all the bads Nawaz has, he also has a good thing. He is the only politician that despises the military control in the country. He can't defang the military since the military is too powerful but he would if he could.