Nawaz Sharif landed in Suadi Arabia for Royal family endorsement

Come on sir, you don't have to hate us Pakistanis like that :/I am eagerly waiting for him to come back and become the PM as soon as possible after elections. For practical reasons, not that he is good.
Come on sir, you don't have to hate us Pakistanis like that :/
Now i get your point however i keep hoping that some better person becomes the PM not Nawaz because he is part of the problem.Nah, I want that because I love you people, the millions of innocent Pakistanis.
My reason is there is almost no hope that Imran will be allowed to become PM again.
If Imran is not allowed to be PM then PK has two options.
1. Stay under the quasi military rule like now. It will destroy your country.
2. Accept a very corrupt PM and return to some degree of normalcy like in the past. The mil establishment will still be powerful and likely in control but a democratic civilian government no matter how corrupt will perform far better than the military in runnig the country. Remember the old times when Nawaz or Benazir were in power, the country wasn't in as bad shape as today, even though it wasn't great.
Pakistan needs to get back to normalcy asap. Even though I would've liked Imran to return and restoration of democracy.
We all hope the same. But when you only have all the bad choices, you need to choose the least bad among them.
We have the same problem in BD. Hasina is sh1t but all the other options are also sh1t.
Regardless of who's in power, the country will be economically dead in the next few years. Who ever holds PM-ship in the long-run wouldn't matter much.
