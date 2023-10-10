What's new

Nawaz Sharif landed in Suadi Arabia for Royal family endorsement

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
May 21, 2006
Messages
33,344
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Let's see when he will go to China, Qatar, UAE, and Turkey before landing in Pakistan. 4 major donors are KSA, UAE, Qatar, and China.
 
I doubt it will happen

He will run back to london as shit has hit the fan in the middle east
 
I am eagerly waiting for him to come back and become the PM as soon as possible after elections. For practical reasons, not that he is good.
 
Bengal71 said:
I am eagerly waiting for him to come back and become the PM as soon as possible after elections. For practical reasons, not that he is good.
Click to expand...
Come on sir, you don't have to hate us Pakistanis like that :/
 
Bengal71 said:
I am eagerly waiting for him to come back and become the PM as soon as possible after elections. For practical reasons, not that he is good.
Click to expand...

Nawaj Sharif is an old sick man. He hasn't much to live.
 
Vapnope said:
Come on sir, you don't have to hate us Pakistanis like that :/
Click to expand...

Nah, I want that because I love you people, the millions of innocent Pakistanis.

My reason is there is almost no hope that Imran will be allowed to become PM again.

If Imran is not allowed to be PM then PK has two options.

1. Stay under the quasi military rule like now. It will destroy your country.

2. Accept a very corrupt PM and return to some degree of normalcy like in the past. The mil establishment will still be powerful and likely in control but a democratic civilian government no matter how corrupt will perform far better than the military in runnig the country. Remember the old times when Nawaz or Benazir were in power, the country wasn't in as bad shape as today, even though it wasn't great.

Pakistan needs to get back to normalcy asap. Even though I would've liked Imran to return and restoration of democracy.

Despite all the bads Nawaz has, he also has a good thing. He is the only politician that despises the military control in the country. He can't defang the military since the military is too powerful but he would if he could.
 
sharifs are a lost cause. Their ship sank everywhere by now
Soon to bite the dust and meet their creator when they will pass away due old age. Pay for sins in graves!!
 
Bengal71 said:
Nah, I want that because I love you people, the millions of innocent Pakistanis.

My reason is there is almost no hope that Imran will be allowed to become PM again.

If Imran is not allowed to be PM then PK has two options.

1. Stay under the quasi military rule like now. It will destroy your country.

2. Accept a very corrupt PM and return to some degree of normalcy like in the past. The mil establishment will still be powerful and likely in control but a democratic civilian government no matter how corrupt will perform far better than the military in runnig the country. Remember the old times when Nawaz or Benazir were in power, the country wasn't in as bad shape as today, even though it wasn't great.

Pakistan needs to get back to normalcy asap. Even though I would've liked Imran to return and restoration of democracy.
Click to expand...
Now i get your point however i keep hoping that some better person becomes the PM not Nawaz because he is part of the problem.
 
Vapnope said:
Now i get your point however i keep hoping that some better person becomes the PM not Nawaz because he is part of the problem.
Click to expand...

We all hope the same. But when you only have all the bad choices, you need to choose the least bad among them.

We have the same problem in BD. Hasina is sh1t but all the other options are also sh1t.
 
Bengal71 said:
We all hope the same. But when you only have all the bad choices, you need to choose the least bad among them.

We have the same problem in BD. Hasina is sh1t but all the other options are also sh1t.
Click to expand...

Regardless of who's in power, the country will be economically dead in the next few years. Who ever holds PM-ship in the long-run wouldn't matter much.
 
Bengal71 said:
We all hope the same. But when you only have all the bad choices, you need to choose the least bad among them.

We have the same problem in BD. Hasina is sh1t but all the other options are also sh1t.
Click to expand...

Sharif and other clown political leaders are just puppets in Pakistan. The ground situation will not change whether sharif is in power or his daughter as the Army holds the key to rule over the people in Pakistan. it is unfortunate, but it is the reality.

PakFactor said:
Regardless of who's in power, the country will be economically dead in the next few years. Who ever holds PM-ship in the long-run wouldn't matter much.
Click to expand...

I do not think so. Your army is a friend of US and the West. They will eventually step in and do the needful to make their project successful.

Now, do not assume that I am happy because Sharif or someone led by the Army is in power. Rather, off late, i started realizing how the game is being played by big players in the West to keep South Asia in constant hate, fear, and war-like environments. So for us, there is not no change in the situation of whoever comes to power in Pakistan if it is fully controlled by your Army.
 
PakFactor said:
Regardless of who's in power, the country will be economically dead in the next few years. Who ever holds PM-ship in the long-run wouldn't matter much.
Click to expand...

No the country will survive if there is democracy even if it's a compromised democracy. It will face challenges but it will survive and eventually recover. Remember democratic parties no matter how corrupt can't sustain their power indefinitely without showing some gains to the people. Military on the other hand doesn't have any such requirement. Corrupt democracy vs Military junta, corrupt democracy wins, even though it's not ideal. You have to live with the cards you hve been dealt with, no better option as of now.
 
Bengal71 said:
We all hope the same. But when you only have all the bad choices, you need to choose the least bad among them.

We have the same problem in BD. Hasina is sh1t but all the other options are also sh1t.
Click to expand...

he is not the least bad, he is "The problem". but people are not in a mood to elect him. the hatred was shown by them when his younger brother visit his own constituency. the language used against him is the common perception about them in public wherever they go.

i wonder how estb will get him seats in upcoming elections at such a large scale to form a govt. and that govt created with rigging at such large scale besides standing on the crutches provided to them by estb run parties being allies, how do you expect it could run it self for long or could do anything good for the country?
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif plans to visit four countries before his return to Pakistan
2
Replies
27
Views
484
omaromar
O
Orca
Nawaz Sharif will visit China, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia before Landing in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
70
Orca
Orca
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif performs Umrah with Saudi Royal protocol
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
153
Views
7K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Saudi Arabia invites ‘Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz for Umrah’
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
P
  • Article
What plans did army chief share with businessmen?
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
maverick1977
maverick1977

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom