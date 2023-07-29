Nawaz sharif home ground

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2010
- Messages
- 22,026
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
Seems IPP is fialed it's gonna be Nawaz sharif again
Clearly almost 2/3 majority if you take "kisi ko be nahi"/disgruntled ex PMLN supporters who will soon be back in the fold
This would be 10/10 victory in punjab since 1983/over last 40 years
Expect for mushi (2002)no one has dented this support
Clearly almost 2/3 majority if you take "kisi ko be nahi"/disgruntled ex PMLN supporters who will soon be back in the fold
This would be 10/10 victory in punjab since 1983/over last 40 years
Expect for mushi (2002)no one has dented this support