Nawaz sharif home ground

Seems IPP is fialed it's gonna be Nawaz sharif again


Clearly almost 2/3 majority if you take "kisi ko be nahi"/disgruntled ex PMLN supporters who will soon be back in the fold

This would be 10/10 victory in punjab since 1983/over last 40 years

Expect for mushi (2002)no one has dented this support
 
Well army has literacy shot itself on a foot.
If IPP is failed no way N league can succeed. Unless its a massive rigging of course.
N league is the most hated political party of pakistan as we speak. Not being popular is less dangerous but a hated one is a final nail on a coffin.
 
SecularNationalist said:
Well army has literacy shot itself on a foot.
If IPP is failed no way N league can succeed. Unless its a massive rigging of course.
N league is the most hated political party of pakistan as we speak. Not being popular is less dangerous but a hated one is a final nail on a coffin.
Click to expand...
Not really still loved in northern Punjab
South are all vedras
Balochistan is vedaras
SINDH IS PPPP
and none cares about KPK GB or karachi (which frankly is JI)

PMLN has won 9/9 elections (except for mushi 2002)in last 40 years since 1983..this is world record over three generations have voted for PMLN there is no way a few years will end this support
 

