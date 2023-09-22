What's new

Nawaz insists on punishment for ‘swindlers’ who toppled his 2017 govt

Ex-PM calls Bajwa, Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, Azmat Saeed, and Ijazul Ahsan ‘criminals of Pakistan’

pml n supremo nawaz sharif is speaking to the media outside his london residence on wednesday august 23 2023 screengrab

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is speaking to the media outside his London residence on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. SCREENGRAB
Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will not be able to move forward until all the characters of the conspiracy hatched in 2017 against his government are brought to justice.
During a meeting with his brother, former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, among other party leaders in London, Nawaz asserted that the 2017 conspiracy had pushed Pakistan to the brink of ruin and imposed a group of individuals he described as "swindlers" on the nation.
Sharif once again criticised various key figures, including former army chief General Bajwa, ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed, former chief justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Azmat Saeed, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, as "criminals of Pakistan".
The three-time prime minister's assertion that Pakistan cannot move forward until all those involved in the alleged conspiracy are brought to justice has added a new dimension to the already complex political climate in the country. Sharif's comments have ignited discussions regarding the legal implications and potential repercussions of these claims.


Also read: No change in Nawaz’s travel plan: PML-N leaders
However, the PML-N leadership has remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind Shehbaz Sharif's abrupt departure to London shortly after his return to Pakistan. This sudden move has fueled rumours of a possible change in Nawaz Sharif's travel plans, leaving many within and outside the party questioning the true purpose of this unscheduled meeting.
Party leaders in Lahore have attempted to quell speculation by stating that there have been no alterations to Nawaz Sharif's planned return to Pakistan on October 21. They maintain that preparations to welcome their leader are ongoing as scheduled.
Nevertheless, some party insiders have raised concerns and speculations about the motive behind Shehbaz Sharif's swift return to London. One Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Punjab suggested that Shehbaz might have departed to convey a message from influential entities within Pakistan's power structure, although there has been no official confirmation of such communication.
Another party leader speculated that the urgency of the London meeting might be related to the PML-N's legal strategy. This could involve seeking relief from the courts in light of the appointment of a new chief justice and a potential willingness of the establishment to engage in reconciliation.
Adding a further layer of complexity to the situation, there have been rumours of former PML-N members contemplating the formation of a new political party, which has added to the intrigue surrounding the party's internal dynamics.
Country was leading towards prosperity harmed through plot in 2017: Nawaz Sharif
View attachment 955355
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday that former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Gen Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar, and Asif Saeed Khosa should be brought to justice.

PML-N leaders headed to London had held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. Prominent among those who attended the meeting were PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif rued, “The country that was leading towards prosperity was harmed through a plot in 2017. Those who were part of the conspiracy against the country should be brought to justice.”

– Maryam Nawaz says no alterations in Nawaz Sharif's return –

Separately today, Ms Nawaz that there were no alterations in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return plans.

Speaking to Samaa TV exclusively in London, Ms Nawaz said: “The preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif to the country are going on with great verve. We will give a great response to those who are doing propaganda regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ms Nawaz headed to London along with her younger daughter.

Few days back, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that the country’s problems will be addressed under the able leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Ms. Nawaz addressed the party's former lawmakers and ticketholders. She lavished praise on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, "The country’s son [Nawaz Sharif] is once again coming to take the country out of the crisis."

"Nawaz Sharif is not returning for the sake of his own relief, but rather coming to address the masses’ problems," Ms Nawaz added.
so he is not coming . He wants free hand ..totally free hand to run the country ...which is not possible ..but may be possible.
 
Shrek not making things easy for Shobaz.
 

