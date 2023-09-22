Nawaz insists on punishment for ‘swindlers’ who toppled his 2017 govt

Nawaz Sharif demands justice for 2017 ‘conspiracy’ | The Express Tribune Ex-PM calls Gen Bajwa, Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, Azmat Saeed, and Ijazul Ahsan ‘criminals of Pakistan’

Ex-PM calls Bajwa, Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, Azmat Saeed, and Ijazul Ahsan ‘criminals of Pakistan’PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is speaking to the media outside his London residence on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. SCREENGRABFormer prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will not be able to move forward until all the characters of the conspiracy hatched in 2017 against his government are brought to justice.During a meeting with his brother, former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, among other party leaders in London, Nawaz asserted that the 2017 conspiracy had pushed Pakistan to the brink of ruin and imposed a group of individuals he described as "swindlers" on the nation.Sharif once again criticised various key figures, including former army chief General Bajwa, ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed, former chief justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Azmat Saeed, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, as "criminals of Pakistan".The three-time prime minister's assertion that Pakistan cannot move forward until all those involved in the alleged conspiracy are brought to justice has added a new dimension to the already complex political climate in the country. Sharif's comments have ignited discussions regarding the legal implications and potential repercussions of these claims.However, the PML-N leadership has remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind Shehbaz Sharif's abrupt departure to London shortly after his return to Pakistan. This sudden move has fueled rumours of a possible change in Nawaz Sharif's travel plans, leaving many within and outside the party questioning the true purpose of this unscheduled meeting.Party leaders in Lahore have attempted to quell speculation by stating that there have been no alterations to Nawaz Sharif's planned return to Pakistan on October 21. They maintain that preparations to welcome their leader are ongoing as scheduled.Nevertheless, some party insiders have raised concerns and speculations about the motive behind Shehbaz Sharif's swift return to London. One Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Punjab suggested that Shehbaz might have departed to convey a message from influential entities within Pakistan's power structure, although there has been no official confirmation of such communication.Another party leader speculated that the urgency of the London meeting might be related to the PML-N's legal strategy. This could involve seeking relief from the courts in light of the appointment of a new chief justice and a potential willingness of the establishment to engage in reconciliation.Adding a further layer of complexity to the situation, there have been rumours of former PML-N members contemplating the formation of a new political party, which has added to the intrigue surrounding the party's internal dynamics.