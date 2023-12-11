What's new

Nation wants to know what really transpired in 2018 polls: Nawaz

PML-N supremo claims country was progressing well before his ouster in 2017
1702321022090.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday reiterated his disappointment over the ousting of his government in 2017, suggesting that the 2018 elections may have been manipulated to bring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power.

“Nation wants to know what really transpired during the 2018 elections,” he remarked while addressing the party's potential candidates for the upcoming general elections after leading the parliamentary board panel in Lahore. Nawaz stressed the importance of rectifying "mistakes" for the nation's benefit.
During the session, the former prime minister underscored the significance of ethical conduct, asserting that true honour comes from serving the people and prioritising the country's improvement over personal interests.

Nawaz claimed that in 2017, the country was on a positive trajectory, and there were expectations of PML-N's success in the 2018 elections. He suggested that their strong performance posed a threat to other parties' prospects in the polls.

Read More: ‘Nawaz’s return poised to shift political landscape’

Expressing deep concern about the current state of the country, Nawaz remarked on its diminished global standing, saying, "We should regret that we are one of the worst-performing countries in the world at the moment." He highlighted the dependence on imports and lamented that the country, built with great expectations, was facing economic challenges.

Nawaz emphasised the need for redressal, noting the impact of inflation on people's livelihoods, with many struggling to pay their electricity bills.

On Saturday, Nawaz focused on diplomatic relations, advocating for improved ties with neighbouring countries such as India, Afghanistan, and Iran. He emphasised that Pakistan's global credibility relies on amicable relations with its bordering nations.

Read More: Bilawal tells Nawaz to rely on his own strength

During the sixth session of the party's parliamentary board in Lahore, Nawaz recalled the Kargil war events in 1999, stating that his government opposed it. He emphasised that subsequent reflection validated the correctness of their stance.

Nawaz clarified that opposing Kargil wasn't a sign of weakness and underscored their commitment to tough decisions in matters of national interest, citing the example of conducting atomic tests despite opposition from world powers to make Pakistan invincible.
