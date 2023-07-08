What's new

NASA's [quiet] Supersonic X-59 Prepping for Ground Tests

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
33,206
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.ainonline.com

NASA's Supersonic X-59 Prepping for Ground Tests

NASA's X-59 supersonic demonstration aircraft move to the flight line as it prepares for ground tests to ensure its safety for first flight this year.
www.ainonline.com www.ainonline.com

NASA's X-59 supersonic demonstration aircraft in Palmdale, California on flight line (Photo: Lockheed Martin))
NASA's Mach 1.4 X-59 aircraft, developed in concert with Lockheed Martin, is nearing first flight as it moved to the flight line in preparation for ground tests. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

NASA’s X-59 supersonic demonstration aircraft has moved “closer to the runway,” the agency declared yesterday, as it updated the latest progress toward first flight this year. The aircraft last month moved from its development station to the flight line, a space between the hangar and the runway at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, California. NASA called the move a milestone, preparing the Mach 1.4 aircraft for a series of ground tests that will be the precursor to the first flight.

The 100-foot-long X-plane, developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin, is part of a “Quesst” mission to gather noise data that could ultimately make supersonic operations over land possible in the U.S. Quesst will involve supersonic flights over various regions of the U.S. to measure human reaction to a quieter March 1.4 aircraft. The X-59 is designed with new technologies that would emit a lower boom, described as a soft thud, to buffer the impacts of the shockwaves associated with supersonic flight.

Once the trials are complete, NASA plans to hand the data over to U.S. and international regulators to reevaluate supersonic restrictions.

5b3a849429e1ee90f831c71206dfa150.jpg

PRO_7878_Blog_61_Social_Posts_v2.webp
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Next Generation Experimental Aircraft Becomes NASA’s Newest X-Plane
Replies
1
Views
202
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Stranagor
NASA Unveils an X-Plane They Hope Will Save Earth
Replies
0
Views
35
Stranagor
Stranagor
Hamartia Antidote
NASA tests rotating detonation rocket engine for deep space exploration
Replies
0
Views
289
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Boom Supersonic unveils new Symphony engine for faster-than-sound Overture airliner
Replies
1
Views
635
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Exclusive look at NASA's low-boom [X-59] supersonic plane
Replies
2
Views
730
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom