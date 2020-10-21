What's new

NASA mission successfully touched down on asteroid Bennu, collects sample

CNN)After orbiting the near-Earth asteroid Bennu for nearly two years, NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touched down and reached out its robotic arm to collect a sample from the asteroid's surface on Tuesday.

That sample will be returned to Earth in 2023.

To achieve this historic first for NASA, a van-size spacecraft had to briefly touch down its arm in a landing site called Nightingale. The site is the width of a few parking spaces.

The arm reached out to collect a sample, which could be between 2 ounces and 2 kilograms. Then, the spacecraft backed away to safety.


Everything went perfectly based on the data returned by the spacecraft, according to Dante Lauretta, the mission's principal investigator and a professor at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. He said he feels "transcendent" and the team is "exuberant" based on the current data.

On Tuesday night, the OSIRIS-REx team will go through the data being sent back by the spacecraft.

"After over a decade of planning, the team is overjoyed at the success of today's sampling attempt," Lauretta said in a statement. "Even though we have some work ahead of us to determine the outcome of the event -- the successful contact, the TAGSAM gas firing, and back-away from Bennu are major accomplishments for the team. I look forward to analyzing the data to determine the mass of sample collected."

The agency will be able to confirm if a sample was successfully collected later and images of the event will be available Wednesday on NASA's site.

"This was an incredible feat -- and today we've advanced both science and engineering and our prospects for future missions to study these mysterious ancient storytellers of the solar system," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in a statement. "A piece of primordial rock that has witnessed our solar system's entire history may now be ready to come home for generations of scientific discovery, and we can't wait to see what comes next."

The site itself is nestled within a crater the size of a tennis court and ringed in building-size boulders.

Located more than 200 million miles from Earth, Bennu is a boulder-studded asteroid shaped like a spinning top and as tall as the Empire State Building. It's a "rubble pile" asteroid, which is a grouping of rocks held together by gravity rather than a single object.

The mission -- which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer -- launched in September 2016.

Very nice to see you people jumping up and down after watching CGIs. When is NASA going to release REAL footage? Let me answer it for you - NEVER because it does not have one! :omghaha:
 
Screen Shot 2020-10-23 at 11.48.33 AM.jpg

You think these are CGI?

The ship is only 2.5meters wide and is 350Million kilometers away on the opposite side of the sun. You think we are going to get streaming 8K video?

 
Last edited:
Why are you even replying to someone who is a troll? Reminds of those conspiracy theoriests who believe the U.S never sent anybody on the moon, that the Soviet Unions sending the first man to space was a hoax, that China sending people to space was fake etc etc . To this people there is always a conspiracy theory for everything , so answering them is a waste of time. lol Its like an ideology. :lol:
F-22Raptor said:
This is really impressed. Kudos to the U.S who still leading in space.
What i'm really surprised or shocked about is that Japan has achieved this and even brought back samples from an asteroid over a year ago. How come i never heard about this? I know the Japanese are very humble and calm people, but even so this should have made headline news for being the first such time humanity achieves such a feat. Kudos to Japan. :cheers: .

Last edited:
Landing and retrieving samples from an asteroid is probably the most difficult feat to be achieved by a space vehicle because of negligible gravity and non solid surface (most asteroids are clumps of ice with a weak gravity holding all together), perhaps one day ISRO can undertake such missions.
 

