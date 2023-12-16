What's new

Naryshkin being dishonest. Here he's more lying than not.

He's not telling nonwhite countries that Russia hates terrorism because of muslim chechnyans, more than anything.

So read this and look how he's manipulating the ME to turn against terrorism (hence Pakistan's strange behaviour) on behalf of Russia's interest:

1702731723772.png


Yes the west will still do a little bit, but overall he's obsession is with Russian defeats more than the interests of ME.

So again, it's another reason why I said bring jihadis into the government (like westerners), sooner rather than later. They need to get accustomed to using NATO and Russian techniques of using the state machinery for terrorist purposes shielded behind a state. Being against them will do the west's bidding

(The whole idea of a War on Terror, is an Anglo-Saxon one).

It would be foolish to destroy jihadis, when the west puts them into government. By destroying them as the west and naryshkin wants, then the west (and Russia) has an advantage.
 

