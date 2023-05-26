What's new

Napoleon's First Campaign: The Bridge at Arcole

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,033
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

In 1796, at the height of the Revolutionary Wars, Napoleon Bonaparte took command of French forces in northern Italy. He was just 26 years old and had never commanded an army before. Within weeks, he had turned his ragged, demoralized troops into a ferocious fighting force, defeating the Austrians and knocking Piedmont out of the war. With success, Napoleon began to believe it was his destiny to shape the fate of nations. In this series, we follow Napoleon's first glorious campaign step by step.
 

Similar threads

dexter
Napoleon in Italy: The Little Corporal
Replies
4
Views
2K
dexter
dexter
Signalian
Legislatures, Public Opinion and Foreign Policies’ Interdependence: Vietnam, Afghan and Yemen Wars (Part I)
Replies
2
Views
305
Mirzali Khan
Mirzali Khan
Signalian
Battle of Batapur and the Ingenuity of an Engineer: A Story of Jurat-o-Istaqlal
Replies
2
Views
258
Jango
Jango
beijingwalker
China's first atomic bomb, hydrogen bomb, first rocket and satelite all the creations of graduates from this exile school
Replies
9
Views
655
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF’S CAMPAIGN AGAINST THE PRESS AND JOURNALISTS
Replies
0
Views
78
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom