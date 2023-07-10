NAPOLEON - Official Trailer (HD)

What's new

dexter

He came from nothing. He conquered everything.

From acclaimed director Ridley Scott, #Napoleon is exclusively in movie theaters this Thanksgiving. Watch the official trailer now.
 
If Best Movie or Best Actor aren't up or grabs - this will certainly walk away with Best Cinematography at the OSCARS.

Based on the Trailer, this film certainly has the best cinematography i've seen in a long while.
 
Trailer23 said:
If Best Movie or Best Actor aren't up or grabs - this will certainly walk away with Best Cinematography at the OSCARS.

Based on the Trailer, this film certainly has the best cinematography i've seen in a long while.
its biggest thing that makes it stand out that it isnt a crap superhero movie.
 
How many...hours is this movie gonna be?! o_O

There's so much content inside! How will they fit all that?!
 

Watch the final trailer for #Napoleon.

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.
 

