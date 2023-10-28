What's new

Napoleon and the Battle of Eylau 1807

In 1807, Napoleon Bonaparte hoped to follow up his brilliant victories over Austria and Prussia with another decisive victory over the Russians in Poland. But amid freezing winter conditions, his attempted encirclement of General Bennigsen's Russian army near the East Prussian town of Eylau led, instead, to one of the most notorious battles of the Napoleonic Wars, fought in terrible conditions, with appalling losses on both sides.
 

