"Name INDIA given by British" - Pajeets Are Now Boycotting the Name India Claiming it is a Colonial Imposition

Mar 10, 2023
Pakistan
‘Name INDIA given by British’: Assam CM tears into Opposition alliance​

“Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat,” Sarma said in a tweet.​

The rebranding of the Congress-led coalition to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has sparked a debate, with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming that the British named the nation India, but that “we must strive to free ourselves from this colonial legacy.”

“Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat,” Sarma said in a tweet.
“The British named our country as India, and the Congress accepted it. We must strive to free ourselves from this colonial legacy. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for Bharat,” he added.

On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the name of the opposition alliance that would face the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
Kharge stated that the second meeting of the opposition group was critical for preserving democracy and the Constitution in the interests of the people of the nation.
“We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today,” he said.

“Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA),” Kharge said.

'Name INDIA given by British': Assam CM tears into Opposition alliance

"We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today," he said.
