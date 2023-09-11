What's new

NAB summons Sheikh Rasheed in NCA £190m scandal

1694457567702.png

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former federal minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million Scandal or Al-Qadir Trust Case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the former interior minister has been directed to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog tomorrow (Tuesday).

Earlier on May 24, Sheikh Rasheed ‘skipped’ NAB’s appearance for a probe in National Crime Agency £190m scandal.

Sheikh Rasheed was asked to appear before the NAB as a former member of Imran Khan’s cabinet which passed the decision for the settlement of £190m from the United Kingdom.

Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had changed the title of the Al-Qadir Trust case to ‘National Crime Agency £190m Scandal’.
