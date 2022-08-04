NA speaker to send reference to ECP against Imran in Tosha Khana scandal

AsSalam u Alaikum,Kindly educate yourself and wake up people. Don't blindly follow elites(Imran, Generals, Shahbaz).Why nobody is talking about the reality. Or all of you are so biased and brainwashed by Imran and PTI media cell(PTI, Imran Khan, Fawad Chudhary, Imran Riaz Khan, Siddique Jan etc) that you do not want to talk about Imran Khan, the law breaker, the corrupt, the biggest Hypocrite. Atleast read the rules of "Tosha khana gift procedure 2018" in Imran's government before your biased analysis. Download the Policy of "Procedure for Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts 2018" from Cabinet official website. Link down below.Now download(or you might have it already) the Toshakhana record, "Details of Toshakhana Gifts from 2002 onwards till to date" from Cabinet official website. Link down below.Look at item no. 6 ii) in "Procedure for Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts 2018". Here is the excerpt. You can look for yourself.(6) (ii) "Gifts valued above Rs.30,000/- may be allowed to be retained by the recipient on payment of 50% of the value exceeding the basic exemption of Rs.30,000/-. This exemption shall however not be available in case of antiques and gifts of "intrinsic historical value." All such gifts shall be properly catalogued and displayed at the prominent buildings owned by the Government. Different gift articles given by a single dignitary to a functionary at one occasion will be treated as single gift for the purpose of valuation."Kindly note quoted words, "intrinsic historical value" item. What is an intrinsic historical value item? An item when copied(making duplicate copies of it), that copy cannot retain the value original item has, for example if you make a copy of Mona Lisa painting, that copy wouldn't reflect value of original painting. So Mona Lisa painting is of "intrinsic historical value". Or an item which is rare, unique, one of a kind or the only item. For example any rolex watch(let's say Rolex Day-Date line) is not rare. Rolex makes many Day-Date watches. Such an item is not "intrinsic historical value" item. But the Graff watch given by Crown Prince of Saudia, Muhammad bin Salman to Imran Khan is one of a kind. Only one watch was made on order. It has Khana Kaaba in it. It is rare and unique. The Whole set is rare and unique. It is made of gold and diamond. Thus the Graff watch and set is indeed "intrinsic historical value" item.So when Imran Khan took Graff watch and the whole set, He broke the Tosha Khana law.Imran Khan did 3 terrible things no one did in Tosha Khan.1. He broke the law by taking "intrinsic historical value" item, the Graff set.2. He took the set from Tosha Khana at meager price of Rs. 2m and sold it for Rs. 5m to make a profit of Rs. 3m. That is corruption. Imran already have admitted of selling the set for Rs. 5m. Or selling it for $2m if you take Dubai-based businessperson Umar Farooq disclosure to be true.3. By selling a gift given by an important and prominent figure, Imran Khan disrespected the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. Its highly immoral, illicit and disrespectful to sell the gift for profit. Also intrinsic historical value item cannot be sold according to TK rules. Imran break the law second time by selling Graff set for profit. Corruption!Also Imran Khan couldn't sell the Graff set according to Toshakhana rule. Kindly read Item (12). "Gifts, other than those in the nature of antiques or of intrinsic historical value, given to but not retained by the President, the Head of the Government and the Governors, will be sold in accordance with sub- para (10) above. The gifts in the nature of antiques or of intrinsic historical value shall be put on display in accordance with sub-para (8) above."So Toshakhana and govt also can't sell the antique and the " intrinsic historical value" items. These items should be displayed at Govt buildings.Zardari too broke the law by taking cars which one can't according to Toshakhana rules. Vehicles should be deposited to Central Pool of Cars of the Cabinet Division. Tosha khana rules, item (11). Imran Khan did deposit the Proton Car into Central Pool of Cars of the Cabinet Division. Nawaz Sharif did not retain the Mercedes car. How could he? He wasn't PM at that date 20-04-2008. Yousaf Raza Gillani was PM at the time. So Gillani took the Mercedes not Nawaz. That's another discrepancy in Toshakhana record.