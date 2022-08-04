What's new

NA Speaker to send reference to ECP against Imran in Tosha Khana scandal

The argument used by govt to disqualify IK in Tosha Khana reference to ECP is that he hid ALL assets sold from Tosha Khana in his statement of liabilities and assets given under oath to Election Commission annually. He is legally obliged to do this. Another clear DQ under 62(1). He declared the money only after all information come to public domain and hid the money for two years by submitting false affidavits.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555117021091844097



NA speaker to send reference to ECP against Imran in Tosha Khana scandal

This is for all those who were asking to make a reference against Imran Khan
 
In Pakistan, gifts received by foreign dignitaries from the President, Prime Minister and senior government officials are kept in the official ‘ToshaKhana’.

Gifts for the President, Prime Minister, Ministers, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Provincial Chief Ministers, Judges, Government Officers and even ordinary people accompanying the government delegation during their overseas tour in Pakistan. It is necessary to bring to the notice of the Cabinet Division and submit here. After which they can either be bought at half price or they are officially auctioned off.

all official gifts are deposited in the treasury. However, after submission, gifts worth up to Rs 30,000 can be received free of cost by the President, Prime Minister or any person who has received a gift.

However, for gifts worth more than 30,000, these individuals are required to pay half of the estimated value, after which they become his property.

The cost is estimated by the FBR and private experts. However, under the December 2018 Code, gifted vehicles and antiques cannot be purchased, but are used by the government and the artefacts are on display in the President, Prime Minister’s House, museum or government buildings.


Former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on charges of taking vehicles from Pakistan’s official ToshaKhana. Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif illegally obtained vehicles from then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The vehicles were gifted by foreign leaders to former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari, but are required by law to be deposited in Pakistan’s official treasury or gift center. instead In 2008 the then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani relaxed the rules and approved to give these vehicles to Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif by paying only 15 per cent. that fee is still pending and never paid...

IK changed the rules and made the fee 50% from 15%, apparently that's a crime and he should have taken the watch without paying a dime for it as they did...
 
AsSalam u Alaikum,

Kindly educate yourself and wake up people. Don't blindly follow elites(Imran, Generals, Shahbaz).

Why nobody is talking about the reality. Or all of you are so biased and brainwashed by Imran and PTI media cell(PTI, Imran Khan, Fawad Chudhary, Imran Riaz Khan, Siddique Jan etc) that you do not want to talk about Imran Khan, the law breaker, the corrupt, the biggest Hypocrite. Atleast read the rules of "Tosha khana gift procedure 2018" in Imran's government before your biased analysis. Download the Policy of "Procedure for Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts 2018" from Cabinet official website. Link down below.
Procedure for Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts 2018

Now download(or you might have it already 😁) the Toshakhana record, "Details of Toshakhana Gifts from 2002 onwards till to date" from Cabinet official website. Link down below.
Details of Toshakhana Gifts from 2002 onwards till to date

Look at item no. 6 ii) in "Procedure for Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts 2018". Here is the excerpt. You can look for yourself.
(6) (ii) "Gifts valued above Rs.30,000/- may be allowed to be retained by the recipient on payment of 50% of the value exceeding the basic exemption of Rs.30,000/-. This exemption shall however not be available in case of antiques and gifts of "intrinsic historical value." All such gifts shall be properly catalogued and displayed at the prominent buildings owned by the Government. Different gift articles given by a single dignitary to a functionary at one occasion will be treated as single gift for the purpose of valuation."

Kindly note quoted words, "intrinsic historical value" item. What is an intrinsic historical value item? An item when copied(making duplicate copies of it), that copy cannot retain the value original item has, for example if you make a copy of Mona Lisa painting, that copy wouldn't reflect value of original painting. So Mona Lisa painting is of "intrinsic historical value". Or an item which is rare, unique, one of a kind or the only item. For example any rolex watch(let's say Rolex Day-Date line) is not rare. Rolex makes many Day-Date watches. Such an item is not "intrinsic historical value" item. But the Graff watch given by Crown Prince of Saudia, Muhammad bin Salman to Imran Khan is one of a kind. Only one watch was made on order. It has Khana Kaaba in it. It is rare and unique. The Whole set is rare and unique. It is made of gold and diamond. Thus the Graff watch and set is indeed "intrinsic historical value" item.
So when Imran Khan took Graff watch and the whole set, He broke the Tosha Khana law.

Imran Khan did 3 terrible things no one did in Tosha Khan.
1. He broke the law by taking "intrinsic historical value" item, the Graff set.
2. He took the set from Tosha Khana at meager price of Rs. 2m and sold it for Rs. 5m to make a profit of Rs. 3m. That is corruption. Imran already have admitted of selling the set for Rs. 5m. Or selling it for $2m if you take Dubai-based businessperson Umar Farooq disclosure to be true.
3. By selling a gift given by an important and prominent figure, Imran Khan disrespected the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. Its highly immoral, illicit and disrespectful to sell the gift for profit. Also intrinsic historical value item cannot be sold according to TK rules. Imran break the law second time by selling Graff set for profit. Corruption!

Also Imran Khan couldn't sell the Graff set according to Toshakhana rule. Kindly read Item (12). "Gifts, other than those in the nature of antiques or of intrinsic historical value, given to but not retained by the President, the Head of the Government and the Governors, will be sold in accordance with sub- para (10) above. The gifts in the nature of antiques or of intrinsic historical value shall be put on display in accordance with sub-para (8) above."
So Toshakhana and govt also can't sell the antique and the " intrinsic historical value" items. These items should be displayed at Govt buildings.

Zardari too broke the law by taking cars which one can't according to Toshakhana rules. Vehicles should be deposited to Central Pool of Cars of the Cabinet Division. Tosha khana rules, item (11). Imran Khan did deposit the Proton Car into Central Pool of Cars of the Cabinet Division. Nawaz Sharif did not retain the Mercedes car. How could he? He wasn't PM at that date 20-04-2008. Yousaf Raza Gillani was PM at the time. So Gillani took the Mercedes not Nawaz. That's another discrepancy in Toshakhana record.
 

