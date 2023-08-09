What's new

NA passes resolution to rename Quetta Airport after Akbar Bugti’s name

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,183
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1691603609284.png

The National Assembly passes the resolution emphasising the government to take immediate steps to name the Quetta International Airport after the name of Shaheed Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

The resolution stated that the decision has been taken in view of Akbar Khan Bugti’s valuable services to the country and democracy.

Quetta International Airport is the fourth highest airport in Pakistan and second largest airport in the south region of the country and the largest for the province of Balochistan.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1689307656631033856

The resolution was presented by MNA (NA-174) Syed Samu ul Hassan Gillani.

It is pertinent to note that Bugti died on 26 August 2006. He was the Tumandar (head) of the Bugti tribe of Baloch people who served as the Minister of State for Interior and Governor of Balochistan.

He also became minister of state for defence in the cabinet of Feroz Khan Noon.

Nawab Akbar Bugti had three wives and thirteen children (6 sons and 7 daughters).
www.samaaenglish.tv

NA passes resolution to rename Quetta Airport after Akbar Bugti’s name

Quetta airport is fourth highest airport in country
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Just like Pakistani Military enterprise, these idiots are doing everything but own job.
 

Similar threads

Strategy&Tactics
NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections ruling, urges PM to not obey it
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
xyxmt
X
ghazi52
Hasty legislation mars first sitting of farewell NA session
Replies
0
Views
68
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Fast anti PTI bills passing in NA . NA passes bill proposing up to 3 years in jail for disclosing identities of intelligence officials, others
Replies
12
Views
227
xyxmt
X
Bleek
Brahuis - the unheard people of Balochistan, Pakistan
2
Replies
22
Views
583
El Sidd
El Sidd
Bratva
  • Article
Upright ISI officer trying to curb Sardar excesses transferred by his superiors
Replies
0
Views
177
Bratva
Bratva

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom