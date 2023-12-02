My Pakistan Dream Becomes Reality !

During one of my visits to Pakistan in 2019, I was taken to a place called Gulberg Green situated at some 30 minutes drive from Islamabad. It is a new development now termed as the new Islamabad. What impressed me in this sector was the trend of what's called farmhouses. One side of the sector is destined for entire developments of these farmhouses, with each building outmatching the next in both size and design.Anyways, after much deliberation I finally took the plunge and now some three years later and travelling back and forth thousands of miles, my project is almost completed. Thus planning to return to Pakistan again after new year (انشاءاللہ) to live the dream.General View of the Farmhouse Location.On the opposite side are the Gulberg Green Dream Heights.