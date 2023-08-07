“My husband lost his job after he was fired by his owner because we are Muslims." - Plight of Muslim migrant workers in violence-hit Haryana

Fired by employers, denied wages, forced to flee homes: Plight of Muslim migrant workers in violence-hit Haryana​

Photo courtesy to Waquar Hasan/TwitterEntering the slum cluster in Palra village, an aura of tension is in the air, and the Muslim migrant workers can be seen looking gloomy and threatened, sitting together in a group, thinking of what to do to escape the violence and threat of being killed, as there is uncertainty about the future and the unpredictable nature of what can befall them. A group of Muslim children playing on the street were also seen worried as they were heard gossiping “What if I will be taken or killed”. An atmosphere of fear and sorrow has spread among them, and most were seen packing their bags; some were heading towards the bus stand, some hastily departing in auto rickshaws or taxis, and some were calling their children to stay inside so that they are not harmed by the mobs.The violence broke out in the Muslim-majority Nuh district of Haryana following a Hindu religious procession, Brajmandal Yatra, was taken out by the Hindutva groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its affiliated organisation, Bajrang Dal, and faced resistance, leading to stone-pelting and violence that took the lives of six people including two home guards and an imam of Gurgaon mosque, and left more than 200 injured. The violence has led to the burning of mosques, scrap shops, punctured tyre shops, and the demolition of houses belonging to Muslims in the district.The Muslim migrant workers and their families allege that they have become targets of “belligerent threats” by the members of Bajrang Dal,” asking them to vacate the area immediately or face the consequences, even after the police presence in the area. They also alleged that they are not even sparing women; they are beating them and even little children.The Muslim migrant workers claim that they are only leaving out of fear and do not want themselves to be troubled, and their families have to see the worst. They also say that to escape violence, some are moving to their native places in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, and some have fled to forested areas for safety.Sajida Bibi, a 35-year-old woman who works as a domestic help in a residential society in Gurgaon, is a native of West Bengal, and has been living in Palra village for five years, says, “On August 1, around 11 a.m., 25–30 motorbikes with two or three men each belonging to Bajrang Dal, entered the slum cluster with swords, wielded sticks and guns while threatening, assaulting, thrashing, and asking for identity cards, saying ‘Return to the places you belong, or we will set the ablaze or kill you’. Since then, many of us have started fleeing out of fear and trauma. To escape the violence and safeguard ourselves and our children from any brutal consequences, we are returning to our native place, and some have taken shelter in forested areas. We are left with nothing; we have no other option other than to leave.”“I would have also left, but I do not have money, and it is not with me only; there are many more families who have no money to return to their homes. We do not have food to eat; we are surviving on water and packets of biscuits. I have a three-year-old baby, and I am worried about him. What if these mobs do anything to us or my baby? I will be left with nothing, and it has traumatised me to the core. We do not want any harm or trouble for us; we want to live in peace, which I cannot see now as the violence is spreading rapidly and hate is deeply rooted against us”, Bibi says.More than 200 Muslim migrant workers have fled the Palra village, and only 15 families are residing out of the 800-900 families, and the threat is continuing. The Muslim migrant workers mostly worked as garbage collectors, sweepers, domestic helpers, and housekeeping staff in the residential societies. They have been living in the slum cluster on rent, and they say they are left with no financial support or source of income as most have started boycotting Muslim workers or their salaries are not paid, and there is a spree of hate speeches and Islamophobia among the bunch of people who are after the violence.In a shimmering voice and tears, Najeeb Alam, a 41-year-old Muslim migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh who works as a security guard in a residential society in Gurgaon, says, “I have three daughters, and all are young. I fear that if these mobs come for them, I can bear any harm to myself but not to my daughters. We cannot trust anyone in this situation, so I am planning to send my daughters home immediately. We are having sleepless nights as we are shattered by these incidents, which are going on without a pause against Muslims. We never thought we would have to face this, but unfortunately, here we are.”“I have not received my salary, and there is no money in my pocket with which I can meet my expenses or vacate the shanty. Our landlord has asked us to vacate within two days. I do not know where to go and take my family and my ailing mother,” he said.“After the violence, every day, we wake up with a fear that these mobs will come, kill us, thrash us, beat us, or snatch us away from our dear one. There is a police presence in the area, and there is an assurance that they will protect us, but the assurances have failed to assuage fear among them. Most of us are packing our belongings or have stopped moving out for any purpose so that we do not trouble ourselves. Who will protect us? No one; we are a minority here; they can do anything to us, and no one will be held accountable as they have the support of ruling parties. Who wants their closest family member or anyone they have spent time with to be killed in front of them or to see them crying in pain? We are helpless. Only Allah can save us from this tragedy. We have faith in him,” Alam said.