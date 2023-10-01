What's new

Must watch: Imran Khan's Original Sin. Watch, Cipher, Wife, May 9th is all BS.

There is a genuine case of treason against Pakistan's military leadership.

The military not only committed treason by conspiring against an elected PM, it also sold the country in a foreign war for $900 million.

Like Mir Jaffer, Bajwa formed alliance with the enemies of Pakistan. To protect interest of our enemies and to go against the interest of the nation, Mr Bajwa then started the regime change operation. Instead of the backlash, the military leadership did not reverse its decisions but doubled down by committing worst human rights atrocities against the nation.

There is no more visible and more obvious treachery than this.

The cipher case is a sham. The PM has prerogative to decide which is a state secret and which isnt. Once the cipher was out in national security committee, its a public document and not secret anymore.

The military itself through traitor Bajwa told in public cipher story was fake. So then how can a case be registered on fake story?
 

