What's new

Muslims in India accused of 'corona jihad' | DW Report

Anything to divert the attention and blame the "other". :angry:
 
indian muslims are neither united nor willing and hence they will receive thrashing. They still blame Pakistan.
Unless a wise leadership comes forth, their future looks bleak. They will either be eliminated, or converted to hinduism.
 
W.11 said:
DW is a communist, liberal, jihadi, muslim loving channel funding by tablighi jamaat

kattar yindu
Click to expand...
Well it is Merkel's channel :P

communist:
merkel-1972-uniform.jpg


the rest is also true.

check the like/dislike ratio on the vid too
 
Everyone is interested in being heard. And hearing their own voice our aloud on the page if the forum.

Everyone is playing to the gallery and taking up standard racial religious and national positions.

Everyone is saying the same thing in a hundred different places. I literally read the exact same words and syntax on forums, twitter, and certain English news channels.

All of it within 24 hours of each other.

Arre Bhai don't waste your and our time.

Be a bit original.

Use your friggin brains and the money and effort your parents spent in educating you.

Discuss from personal perspectives

Who the fag is interested in reading paras out of dig eared playbooks?
 
Now the patience or power-lessness of Indian Muslims is at the test. Shamelessly and nakedly India has disowned them even when they were Indian by birth.

What will wake these Muslims stand up to this state terrorism is the question. Invoke Iqbal, or find another Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Maybe do both.
 
graphican said:
Now the patience or power-lessness of Indian Muslims is at the test. Shamelessly and nakedly India has disowned them even when they were Indian by birth.

What will wake these Muslims stand up to this state terrorism is the question. Invoke Iqbal, or find another Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Maybe do both.
Click to expand...

It's a similar re-education exercise like your Chinese brothers

Done the Indian way.

There will be no Jinnah in either country because fir a Jinnah to grow, it requires support from the dominant ruling dispensation.

Like the Chinese system, a large number of Muslims are eventually going to revert, under this constant pressure and herding tighter and tighter, economically not socially.

Socially Indian Muslims are a community and a nation of themselves. Very very self sufficient.

Economically they depend on the rest of the economy.

This is the major chunk of Indian Muslims. Low end jobs and trades.

Those who remain will be the well off and upper middle class.

The mid and lower middle class is soon going to experience corporate pressure. In a myriad ways.

@notorious_eagle I'm doing a search of my posts with the keyword "class" or "class war" and tagging you.

This is my read. Hope you have questions.
 
Last edited:
padamchen said:
It's a similar re-education exercise like your Chinese brothers

Done the Indian way.

There will be no Jinnah in either country because fir a Jinnah to grow, it requires support from the dominant ruling dispensation.

Like the Chinese system, a large number of Muslims are eventually going to revert, under this constant pressure and herding tighter and tighter, economically not socially.

Socially Indian Muslims are a community and a nation of themselves. Very very self sufficient.

Economically they depend on the rest of the economy.

This is the major chunk of Indian Muslims. Low end jobs and trades.

Those who remain will be the well off and upper middle class.

The mid and lower middle class is soon going to experience corporate pressure. In a myriad ways.
Click to expand...

Just an advice, do not compare Indian terrorism on Muslims with Chinese restrictions. It is like calling a black elephant and a black cat the same animals because both are black. In comparison, Indian terrorism on Muslims is a black elephant.
 
graphican said:
Just an advice, do not compare Indian terrorism on Muslims with Chinese restrictions. It is like calling a black elephant and a black cat the same animals because both are black. In comparison, Indian terrorism on Muslims is a black elephant.
Click to expand...

Your toeing the national line of self serving interest on China is expected and on cue.
 

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
US hopes Bangladesh will examine allegations in DW report against RAB
Replies
1
Views
310
bluesky
B
Homo Sapiens
Bangladeshi who spoke to DW about police brutality, arrested
Replies
3
Views
381
Bilal9
Bilal9
ghazi52
What's left of Jewish architecture in Karachi?
Replies
2
Views
144
El Sidd
El Sidd
beijingwalker
Factcheck: How did India become a fake news hotspot? | DW News
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
hatehs
Uttarakhand - Hindus expel Muslims from town of Purola, including local Muslim BJP leader, after anti Love Jihad campaign by Radical Poojari
Replies
1
Views
136
surmabhopali
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom