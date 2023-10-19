Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: PM Hasina

Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: PM​

Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: PM | News Flash DHAKA, Oct 18, 2023 (BSS) - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the solution of the Palestine crisis lies in

BSS18 Oct 2023, 22:24Update : 18 Oct 2023, 23:12DHAKA, Oct 18, 2023 (BSS) - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the solution of the Palestine crisis lies in the united efforts of the Muslim Ummah.“If the Muslim Ummah works in united way, it will be possible to solve the Palestine crisis,” she said while the envoys of the OIC member states stationed in Dhaka called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.Ambassador of Palestine Yousef S Y Ramadan led the delegation.Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.The envoys Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan, Ambassador of Algeria Rabah LARBI, Ambassador of Morocco Majid Halim, Ambassador of Qatar Ali M. S. Al-Qahtani, Ambassador of Libya Abdulmutaleb S M Suliman, Ambassador of Turkey Ramis Sen, Ambassador of Iran Mansour Chavoshi, High Commissioner of Brunei Haji Haris Bin Othman, Charge d' Affaires of UAE Hamid Al Tamimi, Charge d' Affaires of Iraq Mohanad Al Darraji, Charge d' Affaires of Oman Fathia Al - Bulushi, Charge d' Affaires of Indonesia Raden Usman Effendi and Charge d' Affaires of Egypt Mina Makary were present during the call on.The Prime Minister assured that Bangladesh stands and will stay beside the Palestinians all the time following the policy initiated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The Premier’s Press Secretary said that the OIC member countries discussed the issue of the Gaza situation in the wake of the military escalation and particularly the humanitarian catastrophe there.“Bangladesh will continue to support the cause of the Palestinian people as it did in the past,” said the Premier.The Prime Minister mentioned that special munajat will be offered at the Jumma prayers for the Palestinians in all mosques across the country on Friday next.At the meeting, the Palestinian Ambassador elaborated severity carried out by the Israeli military in Gaza and its surroundings, saying it has created a humanitarian catastrophe and the Israeli forces are using the most advanced US technology.Yusef Y Ramadan said that the Israeli forces carried out air attacks in Gaza despite the innocent Palestinians- most of children and pregnant women took shelter in a hospital run by the Christians as they believed it to be safer.During the time, he mentioned that the Palestinian physicians who studied medical science in Bangladesh are now working in the war field.Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Senior Secretary of Foreign Ministry Masud Bin Momen were present.Earlier, renowned Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho (Ronaldo de Assis Moreira) paid a courtesy on the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban.Sheikh Hasina said that a huge fan-base of Brazilian football is in Bangladesh, which is seen particularly during the time of FIFA World Cup.She also praised the football skill of Ronaldo during the call on.Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter and Sheikh Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present.Ronaldinho presented two jeries of the Brazil National Football Team with his signature to the Premier and Sheikh Rehana.He also expressed his gratitude to the Premier for giving him the opportunity to meet her.