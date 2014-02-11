Mushshak Trainer Aircraft

MFI-17 Mushshak Basic Trainer Aircraft, Pakistan



The MFI-17 Mushshak is a single engine basic trainer aircraft designed and developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) for the Pakistan Armed Forces. It was derived from Saab MFI-17 supporter-trainer aircraft. More than 200 Mushshaks are currently in operation worldwide.



The aircraft has been accredited by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, abnd has obtained Type Acceptance certification from the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

PAC rolled out an improved version, the MFI-395 Super Mushshak aircraft in 1995. The Super Mushshak took its maiden flight in August 1996.



Orders and deliveries

Recent orders of the MFI-17 include: the Egyptian Air Force (54), the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (25), the Royal Air Force of Oman (Eight), the Pakistan Air Force (149), the Royal Saudi Air Force (20) and the Syrian Air Force (Six).



The MFI-17 was designed to train pilots of the PAF Academy located at Risalpur. The aircraft is fitted with a blind flying screen allowing for instrument flying missions. It was designed to meet the US FAR23 certification standards in utility and aerobatics classes.



The Mushshak was designed to operate on rough airfields even in adverse weather conditions. It can execute a wide range of ground attack missions including forward air control, border patrol, reconnaissance, artillery fire observation, liaison, camouflage review and transportation.



Development

The Pakistan Army signed a contract with Saab in June 1974 to acquire five MFI-17B Supporters along with supply kits. The contract was signed to supercede the obsolete Howard L-19 trainer aircraft. A licence agreement was also obtained to build an indigenous aircraft based on the MFI-17B.

Two MFI-17Bs were shipped to the PAF Academy in September 1974 for evaluation by trainer pilots. Upon taking the required suggestions from the Academy, the PAC started the development of MFI-17 Mushshak in June 1975 at its facility in Kamra, Pakistan. Saab ceased the supporter aircraft parts supply in 1982.

The maiden MFI-17 Mushshak production aircraft was introduced in December 1983.

Features

The MFI-17 features two integral fuel tanks that carry 48gal of fuel. It also houses an electrical fuel pump for emergency missions. The aircraft is fitted with a Bendix fuel injection system, dual flight control systems, tricycle type landing gear, electrical trim, rudder pedals, ailerons and environmental control system.

It boasts a large luggage compartment on the rear side of the cockpit, which can be easily accessed through a door on the port side of the fuselage.

Cockpit

The spacious glass cockpit of the Mushshak accommodates two crew members, a student pilot and an instructor. It is fitted with two adjustable seats integrated with lockable inertia reels, and there is an option for a third seat on the rear side. The round glass canopy offers clear visibility to the crew. An Enviro R-134 air conditioning system maintains constant temperature in the cockpit.

The cockpit is equipped with UHF radios, GPS, a voice-over recorder, automatic direction finder, rate of climb indicator, attitude heading reference system and an information friend or foe transponder.

Armaments

The aircraft comprises six hardpoints. It is armed with two 7.62mm cannons, two 75mm unguided rocket pods, four 68mm unguided rocket pods and six anti-tank missiles.

Engines

The Mushshak is powered by an AEIO-360A1B6 horizontally opposed four-cylinder piston aircraft engine, which generates 149kW of output power. The engine is designed and manufactured by Textron Lycoming. It is a fuel injected engine driven by two bladed constant speed hartzell propeller made up of aluminium.

The time between overhauls of the engine is 2,000 hours.

Performance

The Mushshak can climb at the rate of 5.2m/s. The maximum and cruise speeds of the aircraft are 238km/h and 210km/h respectively. The stall speed is 100km/h. The range and service ceiling are 800km and 4,100m respectively. The aircraft can loiter in air for a maximum of five hours ten minutes.

MFI-395 Super Mushshak is a military trainer / light attack aircraft designed and manufactured by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF). It was derived from the MFI-17 Mushshak trainer aircraft. Approximately 300 MFI-395s are currently operational at the academies of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Customer orders for the MFI-395 included: PAF (50), RSAF (20) and Royal Air Force of Oman (five).

The PAF received its first Super Mushshak in May 2001. Deliveries to the Royal Air Force of Oman were concluded in 2004.

The MFI-395 was designed to provide primary flight training to the pilots of the PAF Academy situated at Risalpur. It was designed to suit both military and civilian missions. The aircraft's design is compliant with the US FAR 23 certification standards in aerobatics and utility classes.

The tricycle type undercarriage allows the aircraft to operate from unprepared airstrips and rough airfields, even in hostile conditions.

The development of the MFI-395 started in 1995. The aircraft was built by upgrading the MFI-17 with an advanced 260hp engine, electrical instruments, dual flight control systems and a Bendix RSA fuel injection system.

The maiden flight of the Super Mushshak took place in August 1996. The production aircraft was rolled out in November 2000. It entered service in May 2001 and was certified by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in 2002.

It was displayed at the Dubai Air Show held in November 2011.

Features

The MFI-395 features a high wing monoplane design. It boasts two integral fuel tanks which carry 47 gallons of fuel. The large baggage compartment located aft of the cockpit can be easily accessed through a door on the rear side of the fuselage.

The Super Mushshak is equipped with a blind screen, which allows the aircraft to carry out instrument flying missions.

Cockpit

The spacious glass cockpit of the MFI-395 accommodates two flight crew members, a student pilot and a flight instructor. It is integrated with two ejection seats adjacent to each other, with an option for third seat at the rear side. It is enclosed by an oval shaped glass canopy which opens upwards to meliorate the visibility.

The cockpit is equipped with two multifunctional displays to exhibit data related to navigation, flight instrumentation, fuel and the engine. It is also equipped with an Enviro R-134 air conditioning system to sustain constant temperature.

Avionics

The avionics suite incorporated in the MFI-395 includes instrument flight rules (IFR) capable electronic flight instrumentation system (EFIS), a global positioning system, instrument landing system, voice over recorder, UHF radio, automatic direction finder, distance measuring equipment and information friend or foe transponder.

Armaments

The MFI-395 is fitted with six hardpoints under the wing pylons. The inner two stressed hardpoints can carry up to 150kg each. The remaining four carry rockets, gunpods and Bofor Bantam anti-tank missiles.

Engines

The MFI-395 is powered by Lycoming IO-540 V4A5 six-cylinder engine rated at 194kW (260hp) of output power. The engine is driven by a two-bladed Hartzell propeller which can rotate at a constant speed of 2,700rpm.

The dry weight of the engine is 199kg. The time between overhaul is 2,000 hours.

Performance

The MFI-395 can climb at the rate of 8.6m/s. The never exceed and maximum speeds of the aircraft are 363km/h and 268km/h respectively. The cruise speed is 240km/h. The stall speed is 96km/h. The maximum range and service ceiling are 814km and 6.7km respectively. The maximum endurance is 4 hours 15 minutes.