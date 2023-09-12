Murder of education and heritage: 100-year-old high school in Murree to be handed over to judiciary​

What adds insult to injury is fact that the LHC chief justice himself directed the authorities to transfer the land​

ISLAMABAD: In a new low in governance, the Punjab government has decided to hand over the premises of a hundred-year-old high school in Jhiga Gali, Murree, to provide place to a judicial complex.What adds insult to the injury is the fact that in a meeting with provincial authorities, the LHC chief justice himself directed the authorities to transfer the land, where the school exists, to the judiciary within seven days.The provincial government did neither object to the idea of sacrificing a 100-year-old school for a judicial complex nor did think of the future of those who are studying in the school in an area where the education facilities are already inadequate.The Board of Revenue (Colonies Department), Punjab issued the orders to local administration to implement what is seen as cold-blooded murder of education. Additionally, an Assistant Registrar of the LHC has asked the District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi to take possession of the land.Beyond a complete disregard to an old school, which, besides educating thousands of locals, has the heritage value as well, the decision has risked the future of almost 200 students currently studying in the school.A letter issued on August 28 by Deputy Secretary (Colonies-I), Board of Revenue, and addressed to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Murree, referred to a meeting held on August 21 under the chairmanship of LHC CJ in which the LHC CJ is quoted to have directed: “The Hon’ble Chair was pleased to direct that land measuring 02-Kannals, 15-Marla comprising Khasra No 392, situated in Mouza Murree Sakni. Tehsil Murree, District Rawalpindi, presently in column of cultivation Tehsil Committee Murree, entered and on ground Government M.C High School Jhika Gali, free of cost, in favour of Lahore High Court, Lahore for ‘Extension of Judicial Complex Murree.The letter added, “2. The Government of Punjab in Colonies Department, is pleased to accord sanction for transfer of state land measuring 02-Kanals, 15-Marla comprising Khasra No 392, situated in Mouza Murree Sakni. Tehsil Murree, District Rawalpindi, presently in column of cultivation Tehsil Committee Murree, entered and on ground Government M.C High School Jhika Gali, free of cost, in favour of Lahore High Court, Lahore for ‘Extension of Judicial Complex Murree’, District Rawalpindi. Vide this office letter No…. dated 24.08.2023.”“I am directed to request you to identify some other piece of state land measuring 02-Kanal, 15-Marla free from all encumbrances/litigation for Government M.C High School Jhika Gali, Murree and then furnish a detailed factual report along with your specific recommendations supported with all relevant Revenue Record i.e. Fard Jamabandi, coloured Site Map, Report of Revenue Field Staff etc. in original routed through Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Rawalpindi at the earliest to proceed further in the matter.”Meanwhile on the same day, August 28, when the Board of Revenue issued the above direction, an Assistant Registrar passed the following directions to the District & Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi: “I am directed to forward herewith a copy of letter bearing No….. dated 24.08.2023 received from the Deputy Secretary (Colonies-I), Board of Revenue, Punjab, Colonies Department, Lahore on the subject cited above and to request you to take possession of land measuring 02-Kanals and 15-Marlas bearing Khasra No 392 situation in Mouza Murree Sakni, Tehsil Murree, District Rawalpindi transferred to this Court for “Extension of Judicial Complex Murree, District Rawalpindi’’.