Murad Saeed, other PTI leaders can’t face public if their tapes revealed: Rana Sana

PML-N stalwart says May 9 audio "tapes of everyone including Murad Saeed are saved" with agenciesPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for their alleged involvement in inciting party workers to violence during events of May 9, saying that Murad Saeed or anyone won't be able to face the public if their secret audio tapes are exposed."Tapes of everyone including Murad Saeed are saved, if [audios] are played [PTI leaders] won't be able to show their faces to anyone," the former security czar said while addressing a press conference in Lahore after Nawaz Sharif-led meeting on the distribution of tickets.The rebuke came in response to a question regarding ex-PTI chairman Imran Khan's fresh "London plan" allegations for the May 9 riots in his latest conversation with his lawyers from Adiala jail.He asked if the directives for the rampage and arson on May 9 were part of the "London plan".Speaking about the recent criticism of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz towards his partyman Ahsan Iqbal, Sanaullah said that it was due to some differences over the party ticket issue.On November 30, Aziz fired a broadside at Iqbal, saying that PML-N's reputation was severely damaged due to his failure to control the inflation during the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government.He said that Aziz is like his brothers but he is upset or angry over the ticket for a provincial constituency.The former interior minister revealed that Aziz wants Awais Qasim to contest from the said constituency while Iqbal wants his son to contest from there."Ahsan Iqbal and Daniyal Aziz, both should wait for the party's decision," adding that the contestant for the ticket is chosen on merit, not on the basis of age. "The ticket goes to whoever is able to win the election."The politician also asked if Iqbal was the reason of growing inflation then what had Aziz been doing for 16 months that he couldn't point it out at that time.With just two months left in the general elections, Sanaullah said that PML-N is fully prepared for the polls and expressed hope for a good mandate with the people's support.He reiterated that the elections will be staged on the designated date of February 8.Answering a question about a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sanaullah said that there has been no talk of an alliance with his party.He further said that alliances are formed after parliament is elected. However, seat adjustments can be discussed with Fazl.Taking a jibe at former PTI chairman Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said that "imposing someone else after toppling Nawaz Sharif's government was[favouritism].