What's new

Mumbai: the Infernal Megalopolis

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
59,727
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Mumbai: the Infernal Megalopolis

On average , 7 people are killed every single day from Mumbai city metro transport

 
Last edited:
Can't believe Indian trains still use fans to cool the passengers, in China, Subway trains in every city have sections of high cold ( 26°C) and low cold (23°C) in summer time (June to September), passangers can choose to go to different sections of the subway trains whose temperature makes them feel more comfortable.

调整大小 download.jpg
1000_proc.jpg
7d9d0ba5da6f4534931336be2fab5ef2.jpeg
af0a725c-ecb5-4180-8859-7c588d2f99e6.jpg
 
But of course, in Indians mind, China is always the "undemocratic dictatorship" where everyone is being persecuted and having zero freedom...

In the worst persecuted Xinjiang province, the govenrment genocides Uyghur people by putting heated seats in the subway trains in winter time to burn Uyghurs butts.

微信图片_20230706123006.png
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker said:
Can't believe Indian trains still use fans to cool the passengers, in China, Subway trains in every city have sections of high cold ( 26°C) and low cold (23°C) in summer time (June to September), passangers can choose to go to different sections of the subway trains whose temperature makes them feel more comfortable.

View attachment 937149View attachment 937150View attachment 937151View attachment 937152
Click to expand...
Do the trains also dispense tampons to the men? I know your *** is burning looking at all manufacturing moving out of China and investment flowing to India so you spend every second of your miserable life searching for these articles, but still i will tell you once and for all no Indian gives 2 shits about Chinese trains or bullet train or whatever, you have some sort of homo-erotic fixation with trains so you blabber about it all the time, you can take the Chinese bullet train and shove it up your *** :lol:, Indians don't need pussy *** guard rails or ac or heater on trains, we are ok with fans.

In any case, all Indian metro trains have AC ,this is suburban rail, but pretty sure you knew that.
 
RealDeal said:
Do the trains also dispense tampons to the men? I know your *** is burning looking at all manufacturing moving out of China and investment flowing to India so you spend every second of your miserable life searching for these articles, but still i will tell you once and for all no Indian gives 2 shits about Chinese trains or bullet train or whatever, you have some sort of homo-erotic fixation with trains so you blabber about it all the time, you can take the Chinese bullet train and shove it up your *** :lol:, Indians don't need pussy *** guard rails or ac or heater on trains, we are ok with fans.

In any case, all Indian metro trains have AC ,this is suburban rail, but pretty sure you knew that.
Click to expand...
Lol, I see how miserable you are , just like everyone in the OP video. and Indian suburban rail doesn't have AC? news to me too. how about averagely 7 people get killed every single day from Mumbai city metro transport?
 
beijingwalker said:
Lol, I see how miserable you are , just like everyone in the OP video.
Click to expand...
I live in a country with living standards 50 years ahead of China, and most Chinese would sell their mothers and sisters to get here(and they do every year) , how miserable do you think i am?

If you want to know whose miserable, ask family members of 50 million hapless Chinese popped during great leap backward. :lol:
 
Do Mumbai local trains have AC?

Presently, there are only 14 AC local trains in Mumbai: 12 with electrics from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), one detachable train with electricals from Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd, and another with underslung equipment.22 May 2023
Click to expand...
 
beijingwalker said:
Indian suburban rail doesn't have AC? news to me too
Click to expand...
The Mumbai CR runs a total of 56 AC train services daily in its suburban section

www.google.com

Mumbai to soon get 238 brand new 'faster' AC local trains

As per tender specifications finalised by the MRVC, new AC trains will be "fully vestibule, faster and extra comfortable.“
www.google.com www.google.com
 
beijingwalker said:
Lol, I see how miserable you are , just like everyone in the OP video. and Indian suburban rail doesn't have AC? news to me too. how about averagely 7 people get killed every single day from Mumbai city metro transport?
Click to expand...
Are you this incompetent to be unable to do basic google (banned in CCPeeLand) search about AC locals?
 
RealDeal said:
I live in a country with living standards 50 years ahead of China, and most Chinese would sell their mothers and sisters to get here(and they do every year) , how miserable do you think i am?

If you want to know whose miserable, ask family members of 50 million hapless Chinese popped during great leap backward. :lol:
Click to expand...
Lol, you live in a country full of homelessness is more like it, besides, I lived in north America too, and I know what life is like there and it's about Mumbai, you just lost your marbles, ha

NG Missile Vessels said:
www.google.com

Mumbai to soon get 238 brand new 'faster' AC local trains

As per tender specifications finalised by the MRVC, new AC trains will be "fully vestibule, faster and extra comfortable.“
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
Soon.... lol, must be the most popular word in India.

CallSignMaverick said:
Are you this incompetent to be unable to do basic google (banned in CCPeeLand) search about AC locals?
Click to expand...
Averagely 7 people get killed every single day from Mumbai city metro transport is reported by Indian government, not Indian Maoists.
 
beijingwalker said:
Lol, you live in a country full of homelessness is more like it, besides, I lived in north America too, and I know what life is like there and it's about Mumbai, you just lost your marbles, ha
Click to expand...
If you know what life is like In North America, explain it to the more than 30,000 Chinese who climb out of the cesspit that is China and arrive on our shores every year:lol:, and these are just the legal ones. And the numberi is only growing, no Canadian or American is dying to move to China.

Immigration to Canada by Country: Where are Canada’s Immigrants Coming From? | Bellissimo Law Group

www.bellissimolawgroup.com www.bellissimolawgroup.com
 
RealDeal said:
If you know what life is like In North America, explain it to the more than 30,000 Chinese who climb out of the cesspit that is China and arrive on our shores every year:lol:, and these are just the legal ones. And the numberi is only growing, no Canadian or American is dying to move to China.

Immigration to Canada by Country: Where are Canada’s Immigrants Coming From? | Bellissimo Law Group

www.bellissimolawgroup.com www.bellissimolawgroup.com
Click to expand...
Chinese people go everywhere, mostly are in south east Asia, that's why Singapore has more Chinese than Malays, it's a long tradition to go everywhere in the world to get more opportunities, China has 1.4 billion people, don't Indians go abroad to find opportunities?
 
beijingwalker said:
Chinese people go everywhere, mostly are in south east Asia, that's why Singapore has more Chinese than Malays, it's a long tradition to go everywhere in the world to get more opportunities, China has 1.4 billion people, don't Indians go abroad to find opportunities?
Click to expand...

Yes a lot of Indians do, way more than Chinese, but then again, i am not the one claiming that life is shitty in the west or boasting about bullet train or whatever or claiming that life in India is better than in the west. I have already said many times that life in India is shit, which is why Indians move. Life in China is also shit, which is why Chinese move, take your lame excuses elsewhere.
 

Similar threads

N
India's financial capital Mumbai is seeing over $60 billion spent on infra upgrades
Replies
7
Views
327
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
N
Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in 20 minutes: India's longest sea bridge Trans Harbour Link to be ready by May 26
Replies
0
Views
486
NG Missile Vessels
N
StraightEdge
  • Article
[India] Metros in the country facing low ridership, trouble in generating revenues
Replies
0
Views
255
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
S
Vande Bharat train takes out a cow and a man
2
Replies
23
Views
999
brational
brational
beijingwalker
India to wait for 5 more years for bullet train; Official announces tentative deadline of Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project
Replies
2
Views
440
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom