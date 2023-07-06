Mumbai: the Infernal Megalopolis

Do the trains also dispense tampons to the men? I know your *** is burning looking at all manufacturing moving out of China and investment flowing to India so you spend every second of your miserable life searching for these articles, but still i will tell you once and for all no Indian gives 2 shits about Chinese trains or bullet train or whatever, you have some sort of homo-erotic fixation with trains so you blabber about it all the time, you can take the Chinese bullet train and shove it up your ***, Indians don't need pussy *** guard rails or ac or heater on trains, we are ok with fans.In any case, all Indian metro trains have AC ,this is suburban rail, but pretty sure you knew that.