Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor: All bullet train civil work contracts, worth total of $8 billion, awarded

1691575212590.png

AHMEDABAD: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), which is executing India's first bullet train project, announced that all civil work contracts for the project have now been awarded. The last package was for a 135km alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, technically referred to as C3.

TOI has learned that the awarded value of the 11 civil packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is around $8 billion. Going by the projected time for completion of the civil works, the entire project may be ready in the next four years. NHRSCL has floated tenders for procuring 24 E5 Series Shinkansen trainsets worth $1.5 billion, as the Indian government plans to run the first train in 2026-27.

According to official data, financial progress on the project is around $5.5 billion, including GST and physical progress is around 35% till June end. Physical progress is greater in Gujarat at 41.5%, which is in Maharashtra portion is around 21%.

An official statement on the award of last civil work package said, "This also marks the award of all the 11 civil packages of 508-km MAHSR corridor, comprising 465km of viaducts, 12 HSR stations, three rolling stock depots, 28 steel bridges comprising 10km of viaduct, 24 river bridges, nine tunnels including the 7-km long first undersea tunnel of India."

All bullet train civil work contracts, worth total of Rs 66k crore, awarded | Ahmedabad News - Times of India

Japan Shares Bullet Train Expertise: NHSRCL Officers Undergo Crucial Shinkansen Training For India's First High-Speed Rail
1691575590203.png

At least 13 middle management officers from the operations and maintenance department of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) are currently undergoing 'on-the-job training' in Japanese Shinkansen technology for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) corridor.

These officers, representing various technical departments, will play a crucial role in managing and operating India's first high-speed rail corridor.

The training, which will last for 10 months, will take place at different locations in Japan and aims to provide specialised knowledge and expertise in the operation and maintenance of high-speed rail infrastructure, reports Times of India.

This training will allow the officers to explore the latest technological advancements, best practices, and operational methodologies that have made Japan a global leader in high-speed rail systems.

The acquired knowledge will be essential in ensuring the successful implementation and smooth operation of India's bullet train project.

Presently, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail is the only sanctioned high-speed rail project in the country.

Following earlier reports, up to 1,000 Indian engineers will be trained by Japanese experts for the MAHSR corridor before starting work on the track system.

The bullet train will use the ballast-less slab track system (popularly known as the J Slab track system), which is used in Japan's Shinkansen high-speed railways.

Rajendra Prasad, managing director of NHSRCL, stated that 20 Japanese experts will certify the skills of Indian engineers, supervisors and technicians through intensive training, paving the way for the transfer of technology of the Japanese HSR track system.

Japan Railway Technical Service (JARTS), nominated by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will provide training for the MAHSR project.

India’s High-Speed Rail will cover a distance of 508.17 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just about two hours.

It will cover 155.76 km in Maharashtra, 4.3 km in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and 348.04 km in Gujarat, with a total of 12 stations.

The first trial run of MAHSR project, is scheduled for August 2026 between Surat and Bilimora spanning 63 km.
Japan Shares Bullet Train Expertise: NHSRCL Officers Undergo Crucial Shinkansen Training For India's First High-Speed Rail

