Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor: All bullet train civil work contracts, worth total of $8 billion, awarded

NG Missile Vessels
AHMEDABAD: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), which is executing India's first bullet train project, announced that all civil work contracts for the project have now been awarded. The last package was for a 135km alignment between Shilphata and Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, technically referred to as C3.
TOI has learned that the awarded value of the 11 civil packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is around $8 billion. Going by the projected time for completion of the civil works, the entire project may be ready in the next four years. NHRSCL has floated tenders for procuring 24 E5 Series Shinkansen trainsets worth $1.5 billion, as the Indian government plans to run the first train in 2026-27.
According to official data, financial progress on the project is around $5.5 billion, including GST and physical progress is around 35% till June end. Physical progress is greater in Gujarat at 41.5%, which is in Maharashtra portion is around 21%.
An official statement on the award of last civil work package said, "This also marks the award of all the 11 civil packages of 508-km MAHSR corridor, comprising 465km of viaducts, 12 HSR stations, three rolling stock depots, 28 steel bridges comprising 10km of viaduct, 24 river bridges, nine tunnels including the 7-km long first undersea tunnel of India."
