Mufti Taqi Usmani warned against participation of Pakistani females in Miss Universe contest

This caused a big debate in the country. Famous scholar, Mufti Taqi Usmani, talked about it on his social media, criticizing this development.
He warned that if these reports were true, it could make people question whether Pakistan was giving up its important values in international events like this.
The top five Miss Universe finalists include 24-year-old Erica Robin from Karachi, 24-year-old Hira Inam from Lahore, 28-year-old Jessica Wilson, 19-year-old Maleeka Alvi and 26-year-old Sabrina Waseem from Punjab.
