Mufti Taqi Usmani warned against participation of Pakistani females in Miss Universe contest

:partay::partay::partay:

taqi usmani.jpg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701912560071561289

This caused a big debate in the country. Famous scholar, Mufti Taqi Usmani, talked about it on his social media, criticizing this development.

He warned that if these reports were true, it could make people question whether Pakistan was giving up its important values in international events like this.

miss.PNG


The top five Miss Universe finalists include 24-year-old Erica Robin from Karachi, 24-year-old Hira Inam from Lahore, 28-year-old Jessica Wilson, 19-year-old Maleeka Alvi and 26-year-old Sabrina Waseem from Punjab.


www.samaa.tv

Five Pakistani women to compete in ‘Miss Universe’ Pageant

Among the five contestants are Erica Rabin (24), Hira Inam (24), Jessica Wilson (28), Malika Alvi (19), and Sabrina Wasim (26).
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv

www.24newshd.tv

Pakistani beauties to compete at Miss Universe 2023 for first time

Women participating in Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 sparks debate from top cleric, caretaker setup
www.24newshd.tv
 
mirza qadiyani tatti wali sarkaar should sent his beloved wife to participate in this competition.:partay::partay::partay:
 

