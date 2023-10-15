What's new

MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza

MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza

LONDON: Two sources have confirmed to Arab News that US news network MSNBC has suspended the shows of three Muslim anchors amid rising tensions in Gaza. Earlier today, Semafor revealed that Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi were “quietly taken out of the anchor’s chair since Hamas’...
Screenshot 2023-10-15 at 7.58.03 PM.png


Two sources have confirmed to Arab News that US news network MSNBC has suspended the shows of three Muslim anchors amid rising tensions in Gaza.
Earlier today, Semafor revealed that Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi were “quietly taken out of the anchor’s chair since Hamas’ attack on Israel.”
