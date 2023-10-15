StraightEdge
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2021
- Messages
- 2,065
- Reaction score
- -6
- Country
- Location
MSNBC suspends Muslim anchors amid Israeli war in Gaza
LONDON: Two sources have confirmed to Arab News that US news network MSNBC has suspended the shows of three Muslim anchors amid rising tensions in Gaza. Earlier today, Semafor revealed that Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi were “quietly taken out of the anchor’s chair since Hamas’...
www.arabnews.com
Two sources have confirmed to Arab News that US news network MSNBC has suspended the shows of three Muslim anchors amid rising tensions in Gaza.
Earlier today, Semafor revealed that Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohieddine and Ali Velshi were “quietly taken out of the anchor’s chair since Hamas’ attack on Israel.”