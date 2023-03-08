Mr Dar and our ‘Inshallah economy’

PakFactor said: I'm just appalled that people take the religious card to play down the article and not face the truth.



In our region, religion is used to control the gullible and arouse reaction if one doesn't like the other's point of view. Click to expand...

Please do not be an idiot. Sayingwith reference to the economy in the article above means that we are leaving matters to Allah rather than doing what our responsibility to work and have the means to live a dignified life, as Muhammad PBUH wanted us to live, just like not tying the camel before going to pray. That is plain stupid, and to call it thus is the truth.If the OP concludes that Dar would have us sayand move on means that that incompetent fool has no plans to fix the economy and is counting on us to just let matters go to Allah rather than demanding accountability.If anyone thinks otherwise, let me be clear: that is plain stupidity. And stupidity has not religion. Neither does money.Thank Gen Zia for that.