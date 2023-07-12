MQ-9 Sea Guardians: New headache for PN

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
MQ-9 Sea Guardians are coming to Indian Subcontinent and their capabilities are unparalleled in this region.
On land borders, Pakistan can most probably counter MQ-9s thanks to HQ-9P defence systems,Active patrol by Fighter Jets and dense EW & radar network.
But the major problem lies in ocean region.PN is not well equipped to counter MQ -9 SG
The most advanced defence system PN is getting is CAMM-ER but its effective engagement altitude is probably 35000-40,000ft. MQ-9 can very well operate at the altitude of above 40,000 ft thanks to its service ceiling of 50,000ft.
Only choice is to call for JF 17s to engage with MQ-9 SG if detected.Since PAF is a small force (comparatively) so this will stretch out PAF even further.
_Long Term Solution for Such Threats:
Since our ship building capacity is growing,(thanks to Turks for their cooperation in Milgem &Jinnah Class Frigate project) and our land based SAM development is also on track , in-house ship based long range SAM development should be seriously considered to counter Aerial Threats from IN.
