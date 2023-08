Movement against rogue establishment!

M. Sarmad said: You hate Bhutto because he was a Shia / Momin ... You support Zia because he was a Deobandi (like yourself) ... !!



Bhutto was no saint but Zia was much worse, he was a tyrant / dictator. Him being a Deobandi/Wahhabi cannot absolve him of his crimes against Pakistan and Muslims Click to expand...

You are describing why Shias love Bhutto and still vote for PPP, irrespective of the damage he and PPP did to the country and why they hate Zia not because Zia did bad things, but because Zia was an observant and unabashed sunni, even though he was not anti-shia. He refused to entertain Saudi demand to remove shia officers from PA contingent in KSA, even his pilots on his fateful last flight were both shia.I have no such baggage, I will support anyone of any creed so long as they are loyal to the country and don't do harm to its interests. Bhutto did infinitely more harm to the country than Zia could ever manage. That's why I hate him, not because he was shia. Whereas our shia brothers love Bhutto for being a fellow momin and hate Zia for being overtly sunni.