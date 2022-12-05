What's new

Movement against rogue establishment!

Rogue establishment conspired to assasinate former prime minister Imran Khan. Only happens in Banana republics.

Chilean president Salvador Allende dies in coup in 1973.
Mursi was killed by Egyptian army under Sisi.

Same establishment has been doing in Pakistan where army has zero role in the independence but they invaded the country after independence.
They killed three prime ministers and attempted to kill fourth.

Pakistani establishment wants to go Scot free on the face of open treason of RCO, sedition, conspiracy to kill a democratic leader, and conspiracy to kill and execution of the conspiracy to assasinate prominent journalist in a 3rd country.

What Imran Khan and PTI doing is no less than a revolutionary struggle against the thugs of establishment, kangaroo courts, and criminal political collaborators.
 
imadul said:
Rogue establishment conspired to assasinate former prime minister Imran Khan. Only happens in Banana republics.

Chilean president Salvador Allende dies in coup in 1973.
Mursi was killed by Egyptian army under Sisi.

Same establishment has been doing in Pakistan where army has zero role in the independence but they invaded the country after independence.
They killed three prime ministers and attempted to kill fourth.

Pakistani establishment wants to go Scot free on the face of open treason of RCO, sedition, conspiracy to kill a democratic leader, and conspiracy to kill and execution of the conspiracy to assasinate prominent journalist in a 3rd country.

What Imran Khan and PTI doing is no less than a revolutionary struggle against the thugs of establishment, kangaroo courts, and criminal political collaborators.
We have too many boot lickers in Pakistan, so I don't have much hope. If they want to remain slaves, you can't help them. I thank my parents for taking me out of that shithole.
 
Mugen said:
We have too many boot lickers in Pakistan, so I don't have much hope. If they want to remain slaves, you can't help them. I thank my parents for taking me out of that shithole.
Only people who have army background are bootlickers.

Even PMLn supporters will agree that Army as an institution needs huge reforms otherwise it will cause more and more harm to country as time passes.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
Only people who have army background are bootlickers.

Even PMLn supporters will agree that Army as an institution needs huge reforms otherwise it will cause more and more harm to country as time passes.
I suppose, but PMLn and their supporters* are also a stain on this country, simply because they support certified choors.
 
imadul said:
What Imran Khan and PTI doing is no less than a revolutionary struggle against the thugs of establishment, kangaroo courts, and criminal political collaborators.
That is great, but they will need massive support from the people if they are to succeed in what you say they are trying to do.
 
this is the answer
1670263426589.png
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
Only people who have army background are bootlickers.

Even PMLn supporters will agree that Army as an institution needs huge reforms otherwise it will cause more and more harm to country as time passes.
it's not true, I have and I am not. But only support " military constitutional duty ". Our institutions were excellent but merit killing spree started in Zia era when all top posts were filled with retired military officers and later Nawaz did the extreme job. Now only institution that has some blood is the military. Otherwise, bureaucracy to judiciary all are totally politically compromised and then came Bajwa, his political engineering during his last 6 months was massive destruction.
Example of Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila, it was in profit when the civilian crew was running, ln the Zia era, they filled up all vacancies with retired officers. Later qualified engineers move to Western countries.
 
imadul said:
Rogue establishment conspired to assasinate former prime minister Imran Khan. Only happens in Banana republics.

Chilean president Salvador Allende dies in coup in 1973.
Mursi was killed by Egyptian army under Sisi.

Same establishment has been doing in Pakistan where army has zero role in the independence but they invaded the country after independence.
They killed three prime ministers and attempted to kill fourth.

Pakistani establishment wants to go Scot free on the face of open treason of RCO, sedition, conspiracy to kill a democratic leader, and conspiracy to kill and execution of the conspiracy to assasinate prominent journalist in a 3rd country.

What Imran Khan and PTI doing is no less than a revolutionary struggle against the thugs of establishment, kangaroo courts, and criminal political collaborators.
IK has been and is continuing to expose bootmafia and their whore judges. He has shown that majority of our politicians are not much more than boot mafias pawns.

IK has done his job, it is up awam, mainly our educated youth to fight for their rights. As it their future at stake.
 
HAIDER said:
it's not true, I have and I am not. But only support " military constitutional duty ". Our institutions were excellent but merit killing spree started in Zia era when all top posts were filled with retired military officers and later Nawaz did the extreme job. Now only institution that has some blood is the military. Otherwise, bureaucracy to judiciary all are totally politically compromised and then came Bajwa, his political engineering during his last 6 months was massive destruction.
Example of Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila, it was in profit when the civilian crew was running, ln the Zia era, they filled up all vacancies with retired officers. Later qualified engineers move to Western countries.
I'm surprised you didn't blame Aurangzeb or even Umar RA for merit killing in our institutions.

For the record, "merit killing" started by your beloved momin bhai Bhutto who took away protections from bureaucracy and then nationalized all industry and conducted massive hiring of no skill jiyalas into all state institutions and ran them into the ground.
 
SaadH said:
.....beloved momin bhai Bhutto who took away ....
You hate Bhutto because he was a Shia / Momin ... You support Zia because he was a Deobandi (like yourself) ... !!

Bhutto was no saint but Zia was much worse, he was a tyrant / dictator. Him being a Deobandi/Wahhabi cannot absolve him of his crimes against Pakistan and Muslims
 
Thing is lots of Pakistani leaders have been killed....list is endless. Until now I dont remember any one of them getting any justice.
 
M. Sarmad said:
You hate Bhutto because he was a Shia / Momin ... You support Zia because he was a Deobandi (like yourself) ... !!

Bhutto was no saint but Zia was much worse, he was a tyrant / dictator. Him being a Deobandi/Wahhabi cannot absolve him of his crimes against Pakistan and Muslims
You are describing why Shias love Bhutto and still vote for PPP, irrespective of the damage he and PPP did to the country and why they hate Zia not because Zia did bad things, but because Zia was an observant and unabashed sunni, even though he was not anti-shia. He refused to entertain Saudi demand to remove shia officers from PA contingent in KSA, even his pilots on his fateful last flight were both shia.

I have no such baggage, I will support anyone of any creed so long as they are loyal to the country and don't do harm to its interests. Bhutto did infinitely more harm to the country than Zia could ever manage. That's why I hate him, not because he was shia. Whereas our shia brothers love Bhutto for being a fellow momin and hate Zia for being overtly sunni.
 
M. Sarmad said:
You hate Bhutto because he was a Shia / Momin ... You support Zia because he was a Deobandi (like yourself) ... !!

Bhutto was no saint but Zia was much worse, he was a tyrant / dictator. Him being a Deobandi/Wahhabi cannot absolve him of his crimes against Pakistan and Muslims
I really don't think that's how @SaadH thinks...
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
Even PMLn supporters will agree that Army as an institution needs huge reforms otherwise it will cause more and more harm to country as time passes.
lol. they only say that when it's their a*s on the line. They seemed pretty happy when estb was picking up, stripping naked, filming and torturing PTI people.

Their leader's entire career is made up of "chor darwazas" courtesty of the establishment.
 

